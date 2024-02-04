Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are ready to bring some chaos to the Premier League title race.

The Gunners moved to within two points of leaders Liverpool with a thrilling 3-1 win over the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

“We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there,” said the jubilant Arsenal boss.

“We’ve been really consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today. We take it game by game, the availability of the squad is going to be crucial.

“We have learned that from last season. Let’s try to make that happen.”

Two errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker cost the visitors dearly.

The Gunners had gifted the Reds an equaliser as a Gabriel Magalhaes own goal on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

But a mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Gabriel Martinelli to round off a fine individual performance by re-establishing Arsenal’s lead before substitute Leandro Trossard fired straight through the goalkeeper’s legs in stoppage time.

“It was an extraordinary game,” added Arteta. “An incredible performance from the players and our people. That’s the best atmosphere I’ve seen all season. We demanded that.

“We had to go to a different level and connect it again to the demands that this league has. I think the players left absolutely everything.

“They put their heart and soul in every single ball. I cannot be any prouder because I know how hard it is to beat this team, how much you have to suffer and how much you have to process to do what we did on the ball. So big thank you.

“Control is not really a word I like. I like dominance and not allowing teams to breathe more than control.

“In which part of the pitch that happens is the most important thing for me but, yes, we can be very chaotic in open spaces and can create a lot of issues playing in different ways.

“That is another weapon that we have.”

Liverpool, who also lost defender Ibrahima Konate to a late red card, will be overtaken by Manchester City if they win their two games in hand.

But boss Jurgen Klopp insisted: “At the final whistle I didn’t think for a second about the number of games left for City.

“We have to play to our potential and deal with difficulties around the games and play with our soul on the pitch and we will see where it ends up.

“I am not nervous now because of two games in hand for City. We expect them always to win their games. Nothing really changes. We would have loved to win here but we were not good enough.

“Today, nobody celebrates as champions and nobody is relegated. We have time to create our own destiny.

“Today, everything went against us. We got a red card, and they didn’t get a red card. Some situations could have been different. But its done, I don’t care about it anymore.”