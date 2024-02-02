It is over nine months since Thiago‘s last appearance for Liverpool, and finally back in full training, the Spanish midfielder is looking sharp on the ball.

Thiago has not been involved for Jurgen Klopp‘s side since the 2-1 win over West Ham towards the end of last season, having undergone hip surgery in April.

The Spaniard briefly returned to training earlier in this campaign, but a series of setbacks have not only kept him from featuring, but also cast doubt over whether he would again for Liverpool.

With his contract due to expire in the summer and with no extension on the horizon, Thiago could be considered to be joining Klopp and his staff in their last dance.

His exact return date remains to be seen, with the manager insisting his No. 6 “needs time,” but the latest footage from the AXA Training Centre suggests he hasn’t missed a step.

As Liverpool prepared for their upcoming trip to Arsenal in a session on Friday, Thiago took part in finishing drills with his team-mates.

A quickfire one-two led to a no-look finish into the bottom corner, before a typically stunning touch on the turn for his second led to audible praise from those joining him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s reaction to one drilled finish says it all.

Thiago was working with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Jarell Quansah, Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas, with Klopp admitting it is a rare “luxury” to have the majority of his squad available.

Speaking on Thiago‘s return to the fold earlier this week, the manager made no bones about the level of his training.

“Thiago trained [fully for the] first time, which was an incredible moment,” he said on Tuesday.

“After all the months he couldn’t, and then trains at the level he trains…[wow].

“But he needs time. Anyway, a wonderful, wonderful sign.”

There are still up to 28 games for Liverpool to play between now and the end of the season, and Thiago now appears ready to play a big part in the run-in – and hopefully a push for four trophies.