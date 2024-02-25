Virgil van Dijk has the chance to lift his first trophy as club captain, and it’s a familiar final opponent for Liverpool as Chelsea await at Wembley. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV.

After five successful matches in the competition, Jurgen Klopp has guided his side to their third League Cup final.

The Reds last lifted the trophy in 2022 and victory today would see the club lift the cup on 10 different occasions, which would make them the first to reach double figures.

With injuries to consider and the possibility of extra time and penalties, Klopp will be juggling plenty of scenarios – but, at the end of the day, the only one we want to see is one with a trophy lift!

Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Chelsea is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Chelsea and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.