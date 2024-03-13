Jurgen Klopp watched over a 25-man squad on the eve of his side’s clash with Sparta Prague, with Ryan Gravenberch returning to the group but Jayden Danns missing.

The Reds hold a four-goal advantage heading into their last-16 second leg match at Anfield, a lead which would usually lead to mass rotation.

While there will be changes as Klopp seeks “the best legs” for the penultimate match before the March international break, injuries are still limiting his options.

Ibrahima Konate is still unavailable and that means the manager has only three senior centre-backs to choose from on Thursday, though Virgil van Dijk is likely due a rest.

But there was a big boost with the sighting of Gravenberch, who has missed the last four matches with an ankle injury. He was expected back after the international break, but we may yet see him come off the bench on Thursday.

One player that has been all but confirmed to start, though, is Mohamed Salah, with the winger “ready” for the XI for the first time since January 1.

The 31-year-old trained alongside his team-mates at the AXA Training Ground on Wednesday afternoon, preparing for his third appearance on return from injury.

Jayden Danns is still absent from the squad after suffering a concussion in the dramatic win at Nottingham Forest, but Klopp is not without a host of young talent against Sparta.

James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Lewis Koumas joined Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah in the session, with the majority, if not all, in contention to start at Anfield.

Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo also took part in the session but they are ineligible for Thursday’s match due to UEFA rules.

Speaking on his team selection earlier on Wednesday, Klopp said: “It’s about keeping the rhythm and keep going and don’t think about the next game on Sunday even when the opponent is Manchester United.”

Liverpool squad in pre-Sparta training

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Misciur

Defenders: Van Djik, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo*, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni*

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Koumas, Gordon

* Not eligible for Europa League