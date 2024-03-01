For the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2022, Divock Origi could lineup against his former side, with his new manager seeing him as a “solution” up top.

Only five teams have scored fewer goals in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest, and Origi has yet to open his account in the competition for his new side.

On loan from AC Milan, Origi has been in and out of Forest’s team throughout the season, managing 14 appearances in total – only four of which have been from the start.

The ex-Red has one goal and an assist to his name to date, but has slowly started to show what he can offer, though Nuno Espirito Santo offered no guarantees he would start against Liverpool.

The Forest manager was coy on his team selection on the eve of the clash, but noted that Origi is “improving” and that they need his “best” amid a relegation battle.

“I still haven’t decided who is going to play, but I can tell you Divock is improving,” Nuno told reporters on Friday.

“He has been in and out [of the team], some small issues which has been delaying his progress. But in the first half (against Man United in the FA Cup) he was amazing for us.

“He is a solution because he can play right, left side and in the centre. So we need the best version of Divock.”

Liverpool fans will give him a warm greeting at the City Ground, no doubt, but that may be as far as the pleasantries go as Jurgen Klopp‘s side look to keep their place at the top of the table.

The Reds will hope to have a number of players return from injury, but Nuno expects whatever side Jurgen Klopp lines up to make Forest work for it on and off the ball.

“We need to be clinical with the chances we have and control their game, especially the offensive movements they have,” Nuno said.

“They are really dangerous, the speed and quality, so it will require a lot of effort from us. But we have to keep this idea of playing and going forward no matter which opponent we have because this is what our team needs.

“We have talent, so let’s reinforce the things we do well, and defensively we have to be aware of the quality of the Liverpool players.”

Nuno did not disclose who may be in contention to return for Forest, which could include Chris Wood, while Jurgen Klopp is to give an update in his press conference on Friday afternoon – hopefully there is good news!