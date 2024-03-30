Against the top eight Premier League teams heading into this latest round of fixtures, Liverpool have claimed 11 points from a possible 27 – and if they want the title, this has to change.

The Reds have 10 games to clinch the Premier League title, a run that sees them play five matches at Anfield and five on the road.

It also includes fixtures against five members of the top eight, and, unfortunately, reverse fixtures were not too kind for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

In the nine games against those in the top eight of the table, as of March 29, Liverpool emerged with a victory just two times, settled for five draws and lost twice.

There will always be an asterisk when it comes to the trip to Tottenham but, unfortunately, it is in the loss column – meaning the Reds have just 11 points from an available 27.

Of the current top eight, Liverpool have only beaten Aston Villa and West Ham (both at home), while notching draws against Arsenal – who are also responsible for a loss – Man City, Man United and Brighton.

Klopp’s men still have to play Brighton (H), Man United (A), West Ham (A), Spurs (H) and Aston Villa (A), a run that returned eight points in the reverse fixtures.

Safe to say, this needs to be improved if Liverpool are to beat the Gunners and City to the trophy come May 19.

In their meetings with those nestled towards the top of the table, Liverpool have scored more (13) than they have conceded (11), but their inability to turn draws into wins has cost them valuable points.

Few know better than Liverpool how small the error for margin is at the top of the table, and if they are to give Klopp a golden send-off, they need to ensure their top-eight record improves drastically.