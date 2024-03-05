Liverpool defender Luca Furnell-Gill drew criticism for ugly off-ball scenes in a 4-3 loss to Man United U18s in January, with it now revealed he is serving a ban.

Meetings between Liverpool and Man United are often fiery occasions, even at academy level, with the latest U18s clash no different.

The young Reds suffered a close 4-3 loss at the Trafford Training Centre on January 30, with Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Michael Laffey on the scoresheet.

But the focus after the game, particularly from United’s side, was on the actions of 17-year-old defender Furnell-Gill, who was involved in a run-in with striker Ethan Wheatley.

Footage of the tie showed Furnell-Gill throwing a punch at Wheatley, and later swinging an elbow at the opening goalscorer.

And then he’s followed it up with an elbow!? pic.twitter.com/Hikpfc25GI — The 44 ?? (@The_Forty_Four) January 30, 2024

It is unclear what sparked the Liverpool youngster’s fury, but the incidents went unpunished during the game despite angry protests from United staff and the pair being spoken to by the referee.

However, the Liverpool Echo have now reported that, following a charge of violent conduct, the FA banned Furnell-Gill for five games.

Liverpool U18s have played four times since the defeat at United, with Furnell-Gill not involved in any of those fixtures, suggesting that he may soon return to availability.

The teenager is described as having been “extremely contrite after the game,” with academy director Alex Inglethorpe issuing an apology to Man United after “addressing the matter internally.”

While the case should now be considered closed, Furnell-Gill will have been reminded of his responsibilities as a Liverpool player behind the scenes.

Furnell-Gill is a relatively new arrival at the academy, having joined from Preston as an U15s player before signing a first-year scholarship ahead of the current campaign.

He has featured 11 times for the U18s so far this season, and has impressed with his physicality and positioning as a versatile option at the back.

The hope will be that he can now move on from this situation and continue to build on his bright, early performances in the final months of 2023/24.