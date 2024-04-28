While Liverpool improved on their derby defeat, the 2-2 draw at West Ham was still a frustrating watch for fans and the manager.

Liverpool weren’t terrible against West Ham, neither were they good. As usual, the goals they conceded were avoidable and that was ultimately their undoing on Saturday lunchtime.

After the 2-0 defeat at Everton, Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his team. Liverpool, however, remained uninspiring at first and West Ham‘s opener felt unsurprising when it came.

A renewed spirit saw them out the blocks quickly, though, in the second half and they turned the game around, before Michail Antonio found space in the box to head home an equaliser.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Unlike against Everton, there were no dismal performances, but nobody really stood up to win the match for Liverpool.

The Reds’ highest-rated player was Luis Diaz, who averaged 7.6 out of 10, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle saying he was “a constant threat,” showing “lots of running and endeavour.”

Andy Robertson (7.4) was just behind in the ratings, and Mark Delgado of This Is Anfield said: “Plenty of running, overlapping and the usual bursts into the box, though the crossing and passing wasn’t always up to scratch.”

It’s not ideal when that is the review of one of your best players on the day.

The lowest-rated was Wataru Endo who ranked at an average mark of 5.4. It is harsh to put him below any of the other starters, but West Ham‘s running power saw him bypassed in midfield on several occasions.

GOAL’s Mark Doyle wrote of Endo: “The Japan midfielder misplaced a couple of passes in the first half, but he provided Liverpool with a solid platform to work off during the second.

“Ran out of steam late on, though, and was taken off.”

While Harvey Elliott worked hard as always, he struggled to make any meaningful impact in the final third and was given 4.3 based on FotMob’s stats. However, his average hit 5.8.

Liverpool now have a week’s wait until they host Tottenham in the Premier League, on May 5 at 4.30pm (BST).