After West Ham drew 2-2 against Liverpool, Hammers boss David Moyes had some nice words for the Reds’ departing manager Jurgen Klopp, but couldn’t resist a jocular dig.

Klopp and Moyes have faced off 14 times across the last eight years, with the Liverpool manager winning 11 of those matches and losing just one.

Sunday’s 2-2 at the London Stadium will likely have been the last time they encounter each other on the sidelines, and there was a clear show of mutual respect on display.

After the match, Moyes joked: “I’ll be glad he’s gone; he’s too big, his teeth are too bright!

“I hate saying it because I’ve worked against him in the other clubs which are probably their biggest rivals, but I think he’s been immense for Liverpool, he really has been.”

Moyes didn’t actually come up against the German during his time at Everton or Man United, but when you have an association to those clubs, the rivalry never really dies.

The West Ham manager, who could also be leaving in the summer, continued: “I think he’s the daddy there, I really do.

“He’s been able to control a big football club which is something which is not easy to do at times. He’s controlled it and I’m glad to see the back of him I’ve got to say.

“I said today, I think the Premier League brings in lots of managers from different places, some come and go very quickly, some can last the course – Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex (Ferguson), Pep (Guardiola) and obviously Jurgen, Arsene (Wenger).

“Some can last the course, a lot of others can’t last that course, so I have to say Jurgen’s been really good.

“I hate saying it, but he’s been really good for Liverpool and hurry up and get away, Jurgen! Pleased to see you move on.

The Scotsman finished by saying: “To manage a club you need to be very good and he’s very good at his job.”

Nice comments from a man who has been around the block a few times.