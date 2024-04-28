Media – “Lacklustre” Liverpool draw game “they could have won 10 times over”

Liverpool dropped points again as they could only manage a 2-2 draw against West Ham, a game that threw up some familiar first-half problems.

While the media did concede Liverpool had improved from their Merseyside Derby defeat, there was plenty of commentary on the Reds’ flat start to the match.

On a more positive note, Luis Diaz came in for praise from several in the national press, with the Colombian once again the Reds’ brightest spark in attack.

Here’s how the media reacted to West Ham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.

Lacklustre first half

Felix Keith of the Mirror wrote about the Reds’ first-half woes.

“Liverpool were lacklustre in the first half, having 76 percent of the ball but doing nothing much with it. “There were glimmers, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister trying hard to fashion chances, yet their trademark high-tempo fast-pace play was sorely lacking. […] “By half-time, they had attempted 11 shots without really threatening, while their problems at the back continued.”.

Andy Jones of the Athletic focussed on Liverpool’s poor defending at set-pieces.

“The theme of Liverpool conceding avoidable goals shows no signs of stopping. “As they tried to play out from the back during a first half they controlled, although one in which they lacked quality in the final third, a poor Quansah pass on the edge of his area gifted West Ham possession. […] “After conceding from set pieces twice against Everton in the 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat, you would think Liverpool would have been switched on given it is viewed as one of West Ham’s biggest threats. “As has been the case too often in recent weeks, Klopp’s side were reactive rather than proactive and were caught off guard.”

More missed chances

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian wrote something that could easily have been applied to the defeat against Crystal Palace.

“This was a game that they could have won 10 times over. “Luis Diaz could have had a hat-trick but finished with merely an assist to his name. Behind to a header from Jarrod Bowen at half-time, Liverpool should have run away with the points after fighting back to lead 2-1. “Conviction, though, is in short supply at both ends of the pitch.”

No fairytale ending

Jess Anderson of BBC Sport echoed what the supporters have been feeling for a couple of weeks.

“Their hopes of any sort of title challenge now rest on both of their rivals slipping up and, from the reactions of the players after their recent results, it is clear they don’t see that as a likely scenario. “In the first half against West Ham, Liverpool did not look like a side who were ready to bounce back from their Merseyside derby defeat in midweek but one who were tired and lacking desire as they went behind when Jarrod Bowen headed home. “They improved in the second half and came back with goals thanks to Andy Robertson and a West Ham error but still failed to put the fixture to bed and were punished for missed chances when Michail Antonio equalised. “It has been a thrilling title race but it seems Liverpool’s involvement in it is all but over and, in turn, the reign of Jurgen Klopp at risk of ending with a whimper.”

The positives

Journalist David Lynch wrote for This Is Anfield with a bit of perspective on the result.

“As difficult as it is to grasp the positives after another disappointing result, it is only fair to point out that things could have been worse. “That is because, when Liverpool fell behind after a listless first-half performance, supporters could have been forgiven for fearing on the basis of recent form that another defeat was inevitable.”

Meanwhile Mark Doyle of GOAL thought Diaz gave a good account of himself.