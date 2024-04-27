Liverpool fans were left exasperated after seemingly being denied a goal by referee Anthony Taylor as their side were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham.

With just four minutes of normal time remaining, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola inexplicably placed the ball on the floor in his box despite no free-kick having been awarded in a clash between players moments earlier.

And the advancing Cody Gakpo looked set to tap the ball into an empty net as a result, only for the referee to sound his whistle and stop play.

Areola subsequently received treatment from the physios, but many were left asking why exactly Taylor had stopped the game and prevented Gakpo from scoring.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the match official had actually signalled an advantage after the clash between the two players in the area.

That advantage came to an end when Gakpo attempted to close down the ball, forcing Taylor to stop play.

And, as a result of Areola then needing treatment on the pitch, a drop ball was correctly used to restart the game.

So, not quite as controversial a moment as was perhaps initially thought.