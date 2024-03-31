★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Signing of the season” Alexis Mac Allister might just be “world class” for Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1, largely thanks to the brilliance of Alexis Mac Allister who was a constant presence in midfield for the Reds.

It was a masterclass of a passing display from Mac Allister, who set up the winning goal and played a key part in Liverpool controlling the flow of the second half.

A constant danger on the ball, he also defended well given he was carrying a yellow card for most of the match. Anfield saw a player in the best form of his young career at Anfield, and fans were quick to praise the Argentine.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted to Mac Allister’s man-of-the-match performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton

“3 big players today were Endo, Diaz & Mac – Mac is just poetry in motion, Endo is our water carrier (that is not disparaging, great teams have great players adept at this) & Diaz deserved more than the 1 goal”

Kloppleganger in the comments.

“Mac MOTM! Bossed it. Coolest assist for the winner.”

Jota The Slotter in the comments.

“Mac Allister, take a bow. Blow a chef kiss to yourself. Endo warrier throughout. Rest of the defence well done too.”

Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

“I was excited when we signed Macca but he’s even better than I thought. He’s a bag of creativity”

Victor in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

