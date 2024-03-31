Liverpool came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1, largely thanks to the brilliance of Alexis Mac Allister who was a constant presence in midfield for the Reds.

It was a masterclass of a passing display from Mac Allister, who set up the winning goal and played a key part in Liverpool controlling the flow of the second half.

A constant danger on the ball, he also defended well given he was carrying a yellow card for most of the match. Anfield saw a player in the best form of his young career at Anfield, and fans were quick to praise the Argentine.

Here is how Liverpool supporters reacted to Mac Allister’s man-of-the-match performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton…

Never mind Coote being useless, I’d rather focus on just how good Alexis Mac Allister is ???? — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) March 31, 2024

Distribution was mad in that half. Could land the ball on a pin if he wanted — Foo fighter?? (@metafyzician) March 31, 2024

Jesus has risen … to watch Alexis Mac Allister today. — B (@NTXZO) March 31, 2024

“3 big players today were Endo, Diaz & Mac – Mac is just poetry in motion, Endo is our water carrier (that is not disparaging, great teams have great players adept at this) & Diaz deserved more than the 1 goal” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

Watching Alexis Mac Allister pass the ball is my favourite pastime — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) March 31, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister is the third best midfielder in the Premier League and the best one not playing for Man City.pic.twitter.com/1w0yIcv6vq — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) March 31, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister is playing like a World Cup champion today. Best player on the pitch. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 31, 2024

“Mac MOTM! Bossed it. Coolest assist for the winner.” – Jota The Slotter in the comments.

Alexis Mac Allister is a genius. What was that? He is absolutely world class. I still can’t believe he cost £35 million. Thank you for selling him Tony Bloom. pic.twitter.com/qmxPtaAt9l — Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) March 31, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister has been sensational all game. Killer ball for Salah. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) March 31, 2024

Mac Allister is the absolute standout player in this team at the moment. Form of his life. Signing of the season?? pic.twitter.com/5bmuHe1nO7 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 31, 2024

“Mac Allister, take a bow. Blow a chef kiss to yourself. Endo warrier throughout. Rest of the defence well done too.” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

Mac Allister started the season as a 6. But since Endo's signing, Mac Allister has more often than not played as an 8 as one would have expected, and he's been brilliant throughout the season. — Ryan Quinn (@Quinntactics) March 31, 2024

Imagine claiming to be a football fan and not thinking Alexis MacAllister is the signing of the season. #LFCBHA — Adam (@Adam_Daly_2) March 31, 2024

Never EVER once doubted Mac Allister being the key to unlocking our midfield. What a world class player he is. Seriously??? — Tom (@tom_newtonn) March 31, 2024

“I was excited when we signed Macca but he’s even better than I thought. He’s a bag of creativity” – Victor in the comments.

Alexis Mac Allister. What a player. What a signing ? ?? — Katie Rimmer (@Katieod88) March 31, 2024

In a game where there was a severe lack of calm heads in red, thank the good lord for Alexis Mac Allister. — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) March 31, 2024

Remember when people were saying Mac Allister wasn't it really in the season? Might just be the best player in the league at the moment. — Madu (@TH3B1GV) March 31, 2024

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.