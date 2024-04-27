★ PREMIUM
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch before the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. West Ham: 5 changes with big names dropped

Jurgen Klopp has made another five changes for Liverpool’s trip to West Ham in the Premier League, coming three days after the chastening loss at Everton.

The Reds will look to put a 2-0 loss in Klopp’s final Merseyside derby behind them as they travel to the London Stadium on Saturday.

After an awful performance at Goodison Park, the manager has dropped a number of key players.

Alisson has kept his place, with Jarell Quansah replacing Ibrahima Konate in the back four alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Restored to midfield are Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, with only Alexis Mac Allister retained from the derby.

Harvey Elliott is expected to start on the right wing, with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo also named in attack.

That means the likes of Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are all on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Casey, Cresswell, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Cornet, Mubama, Ings

