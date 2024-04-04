Left-back Luke Chambers, who has four Liverpool appearances this season, has been at Wigan on loan since January and is making a big impression.

The England youth international has had one of the most succesful loan spells of this campaign, joining Wigan in January and immediately becoming a first team player.

Such has been his impact in League One, manager Shaun Maloney has said he “should be ambitious enough to want to try and get to” Andy Robertson‘s level.

Wigan Today reported that Maloney waxed lyrical over the 19-year-old, saying: “I’ve been really impressed with Luke, he’s had a brilliant loan.

“I’ve loved his personality, he’s literally thrown himself into any position I’ve asked him to do. He’s been flat out, 100 percent.

“To make it really simple, we signed him in January and he’s made our starting XI better. For a youngster to do that, it’s full credit to him.”

The boss went on to reveal how he wanted to sign Chambers in the summer but was forced to wait until January.

“Last summer, I spoke to Andy Robertson a little bit about Luke, but it wasn’t going to be possible to get him on loan,” the Wigan manager explained.

“Andy’s obviously a very good player but Luke should be ambitious enough to want to try to get to that level. And, when he gets the chance, hopefully he’ll be able to take it.”

Before his loan move, Chambers made four appearances for Liverpool this season, totalling just over 138 minutes. At Wigan he has been given the game time desired.

For the Latics, he has started 15 of the 16 third division matches he has been available for, providing three assists for teammates in that time.

He has had to adapt to multiple positions, too. His manager thinks “he’s definitely got potential to play at a very high level in the future.”

Maloney added: “In a back three, he can certainly play as the left centre-back, although I think it would be harder in a back four.

“He can play left-back, left wing-back, left centre-back and it’s brilliant for me to be able to play him anywhere.

“The biggest thing about him is his personality. He’s quite a quiet lad off the pitch, but on the pitch it’s the exact opposite.”

Wigan lie 12th in League One with relegation and promotion both almost out of reach. This will give Chambers a fairly relaxed end to the campaign in which he can play without too much pressure on his shoulders.

With Kostas Tsimikas possibly being moved on by the next manager, there could be room for Chambers to come back and assert himself in the first team squad at Liverpool.

His versatility could also be an asset, should the new manager wish to play a back three.