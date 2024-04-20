Liverpool defender Owen Beck has been voted into the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year after a standout campaign on loan with Dundee.

Beck has enjoyed an interesting season, with his time at Dundee split into two parts – sandwiching a brief return to Liverpool throughout January.

The left-back’s move back to Scotland at the end of the winter transfer window was viewed as a coup by his loan club, having seen permanent interest from Celtic and Rangers knocked back.

Though a groin injury has hampered his end to the campaign, the Welshman has made 28 appearances for Dundee so far, scoring two goals and assisting four.

His form north of the border has led to an inclusion in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year, as voted for by his fellow players.

Beck is joined by fellow Premier League alumni in Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt O’Riley and John Lundstram.

PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year: Butland; Tavernier, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Beck; Lundstrum, O’Riley, McGregor; Miovski, Bair, Shankland

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Beck, who has so far played three times for Liverpool’s first team but, turning 22 in August, could seek a regular starting role elsewhere this summer.

With a new manager arriving, there may be a new sense of opportunity for those out on loan, but there is already fierce competition at left-back.

Beyond senior options Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez, the likes of Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon could also find themselves part of the competition.

After a difficult campaign last time out which saw spells with Famalicao and Bolton cancelled due to a lack of game time, Beck has now experienced life as a first-choice starter.

Given the level of interest in January – with Coventry, Hull, Stoke and Millwall also exploring moves – there would unlikely be a shortage of suitors if the 21-year-old is allowed to leave.

For now, though, his achievement in Scotland should be celebrated, while Beck will be hoping for a strong end to the season after the Scottish Premiership’s split, with Dundee in the top six.