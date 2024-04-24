Diogo Jota has joined Conor Bradley on the injury list for Liverpool ahead of the trip to Everton, in the latest significant fitness setback for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds make the short journey across Stanley Park on Wednesday evening in a big Premier League meeting for both sides.

Klopp’s team know that a win will put them four points clear of Man City after playing two games more, putting scoreboard pressure on their rivals.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Everton:

Having been dogged by a constant string of injuries throughout the season, Liverpool are finishing the campaign in a far better situation.

That’s not to say that there hasn’t been another major blow, however, with Jota out for an expected two weeks after a hip injury at Fulham.

Conor Bradley is still missing after injuring his ankle in the 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, with the Northern Irishman still out for a week or two.

Stefan Bajcetic is being handled with care playing for the under-21s, while Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak are all long-term absentees.

With a strong squad at Klopp’s disposal ahead of the Everton clash, the manager now has to decide which starting XI to go with.

Ibrahima Konate is likely to replace Jarell Quansah at centre-back, while Alexis Mac Allister will be a certainty to return to the midfield.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were also among those rested for the 3-1 win away to Fulham on Sunday – the former will surely come back in, and the latter could replace the absent Jota.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Everton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns