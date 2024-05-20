After being honoured with You’ll Never Walk Alone and ‘Walk On’ banners, new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot sang the anthem at his Feyenoord farewell.

As Anfield was taking in the final game of Jurgen Klopp‘s eight-and-a-half-year reign, over in Rotterdam, Slot was saying goodbye to Feyenoord.

The 45-year-old, who will take over as head coach at Liverpool this summer, oversaw a 4-0 victory over Excelsior to wrap up an impressive three-season spell at Feyenoord.

A giant banner reading ‘Walk On, Walk On’ was displayed at De Kuip and there was a customary rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone – an anthem the two clubs share.

After the victory, which saw goals from Gernot Trauner, Ondrej Lingr, David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida, Slot was given a guard of honour onto the pitch.

He gave a speech and was presented with the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup trophies he won while in charge, posing for photographs with his children.

“I am extremely grateful for the memories I have made at this club,” he told supporters.

“I’m going to miss the people the most. The level of appreciation I have achieved here, both from fans and players.

“I hope that in the future I can achieve the same or even more than that. That was very special.”

Slot then took one last lap around the pitch, waving to supporters before being joined by his players to mark the end of a campaign that saw them finish second.

Just as with Klopp and his players, it was then time for a private party to say farewell to Slot and his staff, which took place at Hotel nhow in the city.

That included a performance from Dutch singer Flemming, who sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, with the new Liverpool head coach among those to join in.

Arne Slot preparing himself for his new club at yesterday’s goodbye party. pic.twitter.com/SobjPIpF8H — KuipTalk (@KuipTalk) May 20, 2024

Slot is now expected to travel to Merseyside to complete the formalities of his switch to Anfield, which will include an in-house interview with LFCTV.

An official announcement from Liverpool is likely to be made early this week, though the players are not due to meet their new manager until July.

With many on duty at the Euros, Copa America and World Cup qualifiers, there will be a group that returns late for Slot’s first pre-season.

Liverpool will head to the United States for friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United, which are set to be Slot’s first games in charge.