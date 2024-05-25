Jurgen Klopp made his feelings clear about Paul Tierney during his time at Liverpool, and rightly so, with no VAR making more errors last season.

“I have no problems with any referees, only you.”

Those were Klopp’s words to Tierney following the 2-2 draw at Tottenham in December 2021, with there already having been a number of issues involving the official beforehand.

That was far from the last time their paths crossed, and the Liverpool manager even received a ban for comments about the referee after another clash with Spurs last year.

It was a rivalry that became a running joke, with fate tempted when Tierney was appointed for Klopp’s penultimate game in charge as he looked to avoid a yellow-card suspension for his Anfield farewell.

While it may have been deemed harsh of the German, there is clear evidence why Tierney is one of the most frustrating officials in the Premier League.

According to ESPN, no official made more VAR errors than the 43-year-old during the 2023/24 campaign, with his four equalled only by Stuart Attwell.

Tierney averaged an error every 7.75 games, with only Attwell (7.5 games), Darren England (5.5 games) and Tony Harrington (five games) slipping up more frequently.

That included his failure to intervene for Alexis Mac Allister‘s red card against Bournemouth, which was later chalked off after appeal.

Interestingly, however, Tierney’s own refereeing decisions were only overturned by VAR twice, with Harrington (five overturns in 10 games) finishing the season with the worst record.

Harrington, averaging 0.6 subjective errors per game, is among the worst-performing referees overall, behind only Attwell (0.71 per game) and Michael Salisbury (1.07 per game).

John Brooks (0.14 per game) and Simon Hooper (0.16 per game) who both questionably sent off Liverpool players in the season just gone, were judged to have made the fewest subjective errors.

In other news, Liverpool were impacted better by VAR decisions than any other club than Brighton last season, though they also saw more VAR errors than any other team.