Dominik Szoboszlai laboured throughout his history-making appearance as captain in Hungary’s 3-1 loss to Switzerland, but still laid on a stellar assist.

At 23 years, seven months and 21 days, Szoboszlai is now the youngest player in history to captain a side at the European Championship.

The Liverpool midfielder wore the armband for Hungary in their Group A opener against Switzerland, having only lost once in his previous 16 games since taking over as captain in 2022.

He did so in his natural attacking role, supporting striker Barnabas Varga, though the £65 million signing from RB Leipzig looked far from his best.

Throughout a tired display in Cologne, there were suggestions that Szoboszlai was still feeling the effects of an injury suffered in the final warmup friendly against Israel.

Despite that, he still managed to lay on a sublime assist as Hungary fought back into the game after going in 2-0 down at half-time.

Picking up the ball on the left flank, Szoboszlai cut back onto his stronger right foot and curled a ball into the six-yard box for Varga to head in.

Unfortunately, that goal was not enough to inspire a meaningful fightback, and Breel Embolo added to first-half efforts from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer to seal victory for Switzerland late on.

Stats via FotMob, which showed he created the joint-most chances for his side (two) and won all four of his ground duels, indicated that Szoboszlai was among Hungary’s top performers.

The eye test provided evidence on the contrary, with the 23-year-old bringing his frustrating close-season Liverpool form to the Euros.

Having suffered defeat in their opening game, Hungary now face a battle to reach the knockout stages of this summer’s tournament.

Elsewhere in Group A, hosts Germany thumped Andy Robertson‘s Scotland 5-1 on Friday night, making them favourites to progress along with Switzerland.

Next up for Hungary is a clash with Germany on Wednesday at 5pm, with Scotland vs. Switzerland kicking off at 8pm.