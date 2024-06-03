With Liverpool among the clubs claimed to be circling Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo ahead of the summer, his father has pledged a decision “soon.”

Ouedraogo, the 18-year-old Schalke prodigy, returned to the radar over the weekend with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting on a breakdown of a propose move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are said to be one of a number of Premier League sides considering a deal for the teenager, who has a release clause of £12 million.

Speaking to Sky Germany following this latest update, the player’s father, Alassane Ouedraogo, told Sky Germany that there had been “false reports” over his switch to Bayern.

Ouedraogo Sr. confirmed that they had “received several written offers,” adding that this interest came “especially from the Premier League.”

“The next step is incredibly important for his personal and footballing development,” he explained.

“The financial aspect is not decisive, but primarily the idea and trust of the future coach and those responsible.

“We will continue to work together with Schalke 04 to find a great solution for the club and for Assan.”

The youngster’s father added: “We have not yet made a commitment to any club.

“What we can confirm is that we have received several written offers. Not just from Bayern. Many clubs, especially from the Premier League, have been very interested in Assan.

“There are teams from England who would like to sign Assan directly for their professional team in the summer.

“We will make the right decision soon.”

Sky Germany report that while Ouedraogo hopes to rejoin Schalke for the 2024/25 season – which will be spent in 2.Bundesliga – clubs from England are “not pushing for a direct loan back.”

Liverpool are joined by Man United, Aston Villa and Newcastle in enquiring over the midfielder’s availability, with his release clause set to expire on June 15.

A move to the Bundesliga, which it is claimed Ouedraogo “still has a tendency to,” would come at a slightly lower fee of €10 million (£8.5m).

However, with the player’s father revealing that Bayern had told them “openly and honestly that they do not want to afford a transfer of Assan this summer,” his options in Germany are reduced.

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are credited with an interest, but Bayern’s withdrawal could be a boost for Liverpool when it comes to a player compared to Xabi Alonso.

As it stands, there has been no corroboration of Liverpool’s interest from sources on Merseyside, though any development can be expected within the next fortnight.

Ouedraogo became the youngest player ever to both play and score for Schalke when he netted in a 5-3 defeat to Hamburg last year.