Liverpool have confirmed their list of players released on the expiry of their contracts, with eight academy graduates joining Thiago and Joel Matip.

The club announced ahead of the final game of the season that both Matip and Thiago would be released when their deals expired.

That allowed the pair to be given a fitting send-off alongside Jurgen Klopp and his staff, but they are not the only players departing.

Liverpool have now listed eight more players who will become free agents this summer, including notable academy graduates Adam Lewis, 24, Mateusz Musialowski, 20, and Melkamu Frauendorf, 20.

All three have featured at first-team level but found opportunities hard to come by, and will now be free to find new clubs.

Joining them through the exit will be goalkeeper Luke Hewitson, 19, defenders Niall Osborne, 19, Francis Gyimah, 17, and Nathan Giblin, 18, and midfielder Cody Pennington, 17.

The club have also confirmed contract offers to Adrian and training goalkeepers Reece Trueman, 19, and Jacob Poytress, 20.

There are few surprises in Liverpool’s released list, but there will be an element of disappointment over Musialowski and Frauendorf.

Both were considered among the club’s most talented prospects when they arrived from SMS Lodz and Hoffenheim respectively in 2020, and showed that during their time in the academy.

Musialowski’s first-team debut came as recently as March, when he came off the bench in the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Frauendorf has played twice at senior level – including a start against Derby in the Carabao Cup – but saw injuries blight his final season.