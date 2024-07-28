Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg has labelled his £20 million price tag “majorly high” and hasn’t ruled out staying at the club.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate away on holiday, Van den Berg has stepped up as one of Liverpool’s key defenders so far in pre-season.

Playing alongside Jarell Quansah at centre-half, he impressed against Real Betis, albeit in a game of little significance, but his future at Liverpool is far from certain, having previously admitted he would like to move away in the absence of regular football with the Reds.

Speaking to reporters, including Lewis Steele of the Mail, Van den Berg reacted to his valuation of £20-25 million, saying: “I know in today’s market (high prices) will happen.

“For the price they want for me, hmmm…

“Liverpool may think it is right as I had a good season, if they want £20-£25million that is a lot more.

“Hopefully, we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! It is also a compliment but it makes it difficult, £20 million is majorly high.”

Van den Berg then reiterated that his target is to play football this season, adding: “I spoke with (Arne Slot) on my first day.

“He said to me I have to show myself in pre-season. I had my own visions, I want to play. We will see what happens but I am happy here.

“My goal is to play football next year so we will see if it is here or somewhere else.”

Van den Berg means no disrespect to Liverpool with these latest or previous comments.

Instead, he just wants to make clear that he intends to play football, whether that be on Merseyside or elsewhere.

Earlier in the window, This Is Anfield understood that Brentford and newly-promoted Southampton were interested in the 22-year-old, following a good season in the Bundesliga.

Mainz, where he played 35 times last season, have made clear their interest in a permanent transfer, and PSV Eindhoven could also present a “hefty offer” later in the summer, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

While the likelihood is that Van den Berg will pursue a move away from Anfield this summer, if he continues to play well in pre-season, there exists the chance Slot will decide to place his faith in his compatriot.