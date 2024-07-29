The latest Premier League season will get underway on August 16, but there will be a stop-start nature to the campaign once more as we factor in four international breaks.

The start of a new campaign is always disrupted by one international break after another, and that is no different for 2024/25.

It adds more games onto the calendar for club and international regulars, which the Reds have plenty of – and one can only ever hope that they all return fit and healthy.

There are four international breaks to navigate in the upcoming season, and perhaps it is fortunate the Reds play at home on return from three of them.

September 2 to September 10

The first international break comes after just three rounds of games. It is the same every year, but we will never like it!

This is when the UEFA Nations League group stages will get underway, as well as 2026 World Cup and AFCON qualifiers. Each nation is expected to play two games in this break.

October 7 to October 15

Less than a month later, Liverpool’s internationals will again jet off to various destinations around the world, with the Nations League ongoing in addition to World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.

For the second time, Slot’s side will be on the road preceding the break but will return to a home game.

Fixture before: Crystal Palace (A)

Crystal Palace (A) Fixture after: Chelsea (H)

November 11 to November 19

Just when you thought two was enough, we have a third break to deal with.

This is when the group stages of the Nations League will conclude, while the abovementioned qualifiers remain on the agenda.

One of the longest trips of the season awaits Liverpool’s return, with the newly-promoted Southampton poised to host at St Mary’s.

Fixture before: Aston Villa (H)

Aston Villa (H) Fixture after: Southampton (A)

March 17 to March 25

Thankfully, we have a decent gap until the final international break of the season!

There are two more fixtures for UEFA, AFC, CAF and CONMEBOL representatives, which precedes the final nine league games of the season for Liverpool – and hopefully two successful cup runs.