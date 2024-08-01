Liverpool secured their second successive pre-season victory on their US tour, with two Harvey Elliott assists key to the Reds’ 2-1 win against Arsenal.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Pre-season Friendly (2), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Aug 1, 2024

Attendance: 69,879

Goals

Salah 13′ (assist – Elliott)

Carvalho 34′ (assist – Elliott)

Havertz 40′

With Curtis Jones proving his fitness, Arne Slot could name his strongest possible starting lineup as the Reds faced their sternest pre-season opposition to date in front of a sell-out crowd of 69,879.

After his struggles against Real Betis, Wataru Endo started from the bench as Jones, Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai assumed starting roles in the middle of the park.

Diogo Jota‘s presence enabled Liverpool to field a natural forward for the first time this summer, and he was flanked by Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho.

Arsenal named a strong XI, which included Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Ben White, and it was Mikel Arteta’s side who came out the stronger, pressuring the Reds’ backline into errors they got away with – just!

As the half progressed, Liverpool grew in confidence and stature and started to dictate play with their quick movement.

The transitions from defence to attack were a feature of the opening 45 and resulted in two superb goals, both assisted in top-class fashion by Elliott from the No. 10 role.

The first started at the feet of Caoimhin Kelleher, and in just one touch the ball was at the feet of Elliott, and he laid it perfectly into the path of Mo Salah who made no mistake with his finish.

The second was a lesson in vision and execution, with a lofted pass over the top of the static Arsenal defence falling perfectly for Fabio Carvalho to volley home.

After 34 minutes, Liverpool were 2-0 up on the scoreboard and also had Jarell Quansah to thank for that after a desperate recovery from Jarell Quansah at the back.

However, the Gunners did half the deficit just before the half-time break when Kai Havertz tapped in a finish from Odegaard’s ball into the six-yard box.

Slot made three changes heading into the second half, with Endo, Luca Stephenson and Trey Nyoni introduced for Jones, Bradley and Jota.

With Arsenal making two of their own, the second half proved a completely different spectacle as Liverpool were instead asked to show off their defensive credentials.

The Reds held firm despite a further seven changes in the 72nd minute and possession being weighted heavily in favour of Arteta’s side.

But Slot’s young side, as they were late on, were impressively disciplined throughout and restricted Arsenal to half chances and speculative efforts – in fact, they ended the half with just one shot on target.

Trey Nyoni proved a threat late on and had a shot saved by Karl Hein in stoppage time, with the final whistle coming just moments later to see the friendly end 2-1 in Liverpool’s favour.

There were no fitness issues to report, which is the most important thing at this stage of the summer, and we can look forward to seeing Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch against Man United after watching this match from the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley (Stephenson 46′), Quansah (Phillips 72′), Van den Berg (Nallo 72;), Tsimikas (Beck 72′); Jones (Endo 46′), Elliott (Morton 72′), Szoboszlai (Bajcetic 72′); Salah (Doak 72′), Carvalho (Blair 72′), Jota (Nyoni 46′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies, Konate, Gravenberch, Chambers, Gordon, McConnell, Koumas

Injured: Robertson

Next match: Man United (Columbia, SC) – Pre-season friendly – Sunday, August 4, 12.45am (BST)