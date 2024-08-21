Liverpool U21s were unable to follow up their 3-1 win over Man City in the league with another victory, as they were thrashed 4-0 at home by PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool U21s 0-4 Jong PSV

PL International Cup, AXA Training Centre

August 21, 2024

Goals: Abed 21′, Uneken 30′, Babadi 51′, Laffey OG 63′

For the second successive game, U21s coach Barry Lewtas was forced to leave out many of his strongest players due to expected transfers before next Friday’s deadline.

That meant the likes of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, James McConnell, Stefan Bajcetic, Calum Scanlon, Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Blair all sat out the Premier League International Cup opener.

There was no involvement for first-team regular Trey Nyoni, either, while Tyler Morton and Owen Beck were not considered as overage players as the club weigh up moves for the pair.

Lewtas named five 17-year-olds in his lineup as goalkeeper Kornel Misciur made his first start, Amara Nallo and Carter Pinnington were paired at centre-back and Kieran Morrison and Keyrol Figueroa started in attack.

Unfortunately, it was a rough night for the young Reds played in gale-force winds, as their Dutch opponents easily put them to the sword.

The first goal came with Tai Abed played down the right wing up against James Norris, cutting inside the left-back and firing low into the bottom corner from range.

PSV went 2-0 up after a pass out from Misciur under pressure, giving the ball away and allowing Jesper Uneken to add another before the break.

Isaac Babadi added a third soon after the restart as Liverpool were easily cut open, and the fourth came as Michael Laffey scuffed his clearance and sent Uneken’s header into his own net.

There were few real game-changers on the bench and, truthfully, by the time Lewtas used his substitutes it was too late at 4-0 down, with 35-year-old Jay Spearing among those sent on due to a lack of options.

Liverpool had chances, with Morrison firing wide and substitute Dominic Corness going close, but they were well beaten.

After the promise of their opening-day win over Man City this was a humbling defeat at the AXA, with Lewtas no doubt awaiting clarity over the players available to him with two more games to play before the transfer deadline.

Leicester are visitors in the league on Saturday before a trip to League Two side Crewe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, pitting the young Reds up against senior opposition.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo (Lucky 79′), Norris (Jonas 64′); Pilling (Spearing 64′), Laffey, Kelly; Morrison, Hill (Corness 64′), Figueroa (Young 64′)

Subs not used: R.Trueman

Next match: Leicester (H) – PL2 – Saturday, August 24, 2pm (BST)