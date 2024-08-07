Liverpool are now likely to complete a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with the 25-year-old expected to accept a move to Anfield.

Having kept their transfer plans under wraps for much of the summer, Liverpool’s pursuit of Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi is developing rapidly.

From a mystery No. 6 target on Tuesday morning to named as a primary candidate on Wednesday afternoon, the Spaniard now appears to be edging towards a switch.

Upon the initial reports of Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi is was explained that the player would still need to be convinced to join Arne Slot‘s side.

This comes having previously turned down moves to Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to stay with the club he has called home since he was 12.

That is now set to change, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, corroborating local reports from San Sebastian.

In an update on Wednesday night, Ornstein revealed that Sociedad “expect” their No. 4 to agree a transfer to Liverpool, who are “exploring a deal.”

Journalist Mikel Recalde of Noticias de Gipuzkoa reported earlier on Wednesday that “everything seems to indicate that, unless the player changes his mind, [Liverpool’s] offensive could be successful.”

Recalde described there as being an “atmosphere of resignation” at Sociedad over Zubimendi’s future, with sources within the club having “made it clear that Liverpool are prepared to pay the €60 million clause.”

That €60 million (£51.5m) buyout clause would be required to be paid in full up front, though Relevo, who also report that the midfielder “would be open to giving them the final ‘yes’,” suggest another package could be negotiated.

“Liverpool are considering whether to execute the midfielder’s clause or to pay a higher amount, but to do so with a payment formula that is more agreeable to its accounts,” they claim.

Liverpool considering payment terms

In other words, Liverpool could agree terms on a higher fee but pay it in instalments in order to split the outlay over a number of tax years.

That would allow further investment in the near future, with it likely that sporting director Richard Hughes‘ work would not be over if Zubimendi signs.

Given the nature of this deal and how often Liverpool work in the shadows when it comes to high-profile signings, it would be no surprise if a major development occurs on Thursday.

The biggest speed-bump was claimed to be Zubimendi’s loyalty to Sociedad, and that may now have been navigated.