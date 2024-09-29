Liverpool U18s’ search for a win continues after a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle at the AXA Training Centre, though the young Reds were unlucky not to at least draw.

Liverpool U18s 2-3 Newcastle U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

September 28, 2024

Goals: Ahmed 38′ 62′; Ndiweni 31′ 52′, Brayson pen 57′

So far this season the U18s’ form makes for miserable reading: loss, loss, loss, loss, loss, draw, loss. Six defeats and a single draw.

Their sixth loss came at home to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, with coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson left disappointed after his side spurned a number of chances.

Bridge-Wilkinson had made four changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Leeds a week previous, with Luca Furnell-Gill, Scofield Lonmeni, Fola Onanuga and Alvin Ayman dropping out as DJ Esdaille, Clae Ewing, Kareem Ahmed and Rio Ngumoha came in.

For Ngumoha it brought his first start, with the summer signing taking his place on the left wing after a series of bright cameos.

The 16-year-old was busy throughout but often left his teammates frustrated as he ran down blind alleys and looked to take too many opponents on rather than playing the right pass.

More impressive were the midfield duo of Ewing and Ollie O’Connor, while Egyptian forward Ahmed linked excellently with Joe Bradshaw on the right.

It was Ahmed who struck first for the hosts as he cancelled out an opening goal from Newcastle‘s Ethan Ndiweni, following through as Bradshaw’s dinked effort was saved and firing in to make it 1-1.

Liverpool gained momentum after scoring, with Ngumoha blasting an effort off the bar in the first half, before Bradshaw was brought down for a penalty soon after the restart.

Unfortunately, after ignoring striker Josh Sonni-Lambie’s protests, Bradshaw assumed responsibilities from the spot and fired way over the bar.

The young Reds were then punished on the break after Ngumoha dribbled into danger, with Ndiweni grabbing his second of the game for 2-1.

Ngumoha then tripped Guy Bloomer in the box to gift Newcastle a penalty of their own, and striker Joe Brayson made no mistake with his spot-kick as he powered beyond Bailey Hall to extend their lead.

Liverpool continued to battle, though, and were rewarded with a second of the game for 17-year-old Ahmed, who fired in at the second time of asking from a corner routine.

Though the young Reds – inspired by the introduction of Onanuga and Lonmeni for Ngumoha and the impressive Ewing – pushed for an equaliser late on, the game fizzled out for another defeat.

Fortunately, midweek brings a welcome change as Bologna are visitors to the AXA Training Centre in the UEFA Youth League, with many of those involved on Saturday likely to be in the squad for that 2pm kickoff.

TIA Man of the Match: Lucas Pitt

Liverpool U18s: Hall; Esdaille, Pitt, Enahoro-Marcus, Evers; Ewing (Onanuga 46′), O’Connor; Bradshaw, Ahmed, Ngumoha (Lonmeni 69′); Sonni-Lambie

Subs not used: Bernard, Furnell-Gill, Ayman

Next match: Bologna U19s (H) – UEFA Youth League – Wednesday, October 2, 2pm (BST)