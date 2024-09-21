Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Player Ratings

A devastating 11-minute spell in the first-half was enough for Liverpool to get back on the Premier League winner’s board with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, with strong performances across the board.

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Premier League (5), Anfield

September 21, 2024

Goals: Diaz 26′, 28′, Nunez 37′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

Another injury for Alisson again gave Kelleher his chance to start for the first time since early April.

He was the creator of his own pressure early on by allowing himself to be closed down, but he was more than up for the task of keeping the ball out of his net when the moments called for them.

The Irishman’s quick reactions late on saved a clean sheet – you can see why he’s desperate to play regularly, and he is deserving of it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

A solid if not spectacular performance from Alexander-Arnold, by his lofty standards! His powerful runs forward was the feature of his game, enabling him to set up Luis Diaz‘s second.

Bournemouth asked more questions of his defending in the second half and in the end, as per FotMob, he lost more duels than he won (won five, lost six).

Ibrahima Konate – 8

A lot of possession went through Konate when the Reds looked to recycle possession, perhaps giving Bournemouth a false sense of security that he wouldn’t ping a sensational ball to set up Diaz.

He was constantly involved, ending his afternoon with 124 touches – 29 more than the next best – and he was untouchable in the air with all four of his aerial duels won. This spot is his.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

The skipper had the vibe of making everything look easy. Put a head ball on his head, cleared. Ask questions with the ball on the ground, cleared.

He even had a go of trying to create at the other end of the pitch with a delightful first touch off the back of a set piece. He was denied but we’re enjoying seeing him play with such ease.

Andy Robertson – 7

One of his best games of the season, the midweek rest clearly did him well. The Scot was efficient on the ball and worked tirelessly to win it back.

Could not ask more from him.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

His body positioning to both protect or win back the ball is a joy to watch, it comes from the confidence he’s been building this season and his name rightly sounded out around Anfield.

Powerful runs forward, line-breaking passes – which included a game-high 11 into the final third – were prominent once more. A Man of the Match contender, but was just eclipsed by his teammate.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

The nature of Argentine’s passing game is frankly ridiculous. His half volley straight to Mohamed Salah‘s feet deserved an assist, and that was just one instance of him opening up the game.

Mac Allister was busy in both transitions and perhaps the only complaint we can have is that Slot did not give him some extra rest when the game was comfortably won.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

The sixth game in a row of lining up with the same midfield group and he was able to find pockets of space to exploit, but he, again, could have made better decisions with the final ball.

An understated performance and with the Reds comfortably 3-0 up, Slot made the right call to have him clock out just after the hour mark.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Salah ensured it would not be three games without a goalscoring contribution, getting the assist for Nunez, but he would have been frustrated by not finishing off his own chances.

A constant presence in the Cherries’ box and he managed four shots from those positions – all on target. Did a lot of things right and in some ways it was good to see Liverpool didn’t need him to score to get all three points.

Luis Diaz – 8 (Man of the Match)

A livewire from the start and he got his rewards with two goals in as many minutes. The awareness to round the ‘keeper was crucial for his first, and a tidy touch was key for the second.

Diaz tested Kepa Arrizabalaga with seemingly every chance he got, which may have delayed Liverpool’s lead as a shot from the byline could have been passed into the six-yard box, that’s picking at straws, though.

Darwin Nunez – 7

Arne Slot hoped his side would “bring him as much as we can in the position for him to be a threat,” and his combination with Salah on the right wing certainly delivered just that.

The one-two with the Egyptian had him carving out an exceptional curling shot that went in off the upright – you could sense the relief from him immediately. He needed that and we want more of it.

Nunez made some important runs off the ball to pull defenders away, but a few undercooked passes equally saw opportunities stopped in their tracks.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones (on for Szoboszlai, 61′) – 7 – Dropped into one of the deeper midfield roles and combined nicely with Mac Allister.

Federico Chiesa (on for Nunez, 72′) – 6 – Dropped straight into the central role and his first touch was a shot – tells us what we can expect!

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 72′) – 7 – Managed to create three chances in his limited time on the pitch.

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Bradley, Tsimikas, Jota

Arne Slot – 8

He got the response from his side in midweek but it was just as important to get back on track at Anfield in yet another Saturday afternoon kickoff.

Liverpool were tested in patches but a devastating 11-minute spell in the first half was enough to take the game away from Bournemouth, and Arne Slot will have been pleased to see Nunez take his chance.

The Reds’ lead enabled him to use his bench efficiently, with Szoboszlai and Diaz notably afforded time to rest up before heading into the next run of four games over the next two weeks.

Back on track and now all eyes are on how he will approach the League Cup tie against West Ham next week.