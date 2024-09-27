After Arne Slot made nine changes against West Ham, he is expected to go back to his usual starting XI to play Wolves, with Alisson expected to be fit.

Playing and beating Wolves away is going to be no easy task, but Liverpool are in a great position to do so with a near-fully fit squad and firing frontline.

The Reds travel to Molineux with six wins from seven games, the only blip coming against Nottingham Forest, and you would back that run to continue given Wolves have earned just one point so far this season.

Team news

Slot expects Alisson to be fit and said: “we think he is available, but, of course, we have to train today”

Harvey Elliott remains out with a fractured foot

Jayden Danns and James McConnell are also still sidelined

No other injury problems reported ahead of Wolves vs. Liverpool

Liverpool’s XI vs. Wolves

After making nine changes to play West Ham in the League Cup, we expect Slot to make the same number again plus one, as he brings back the first XI he is coming to trust.

This is despite the likes of Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones making a positive impact from the start in midweek. They could next be called upon in the Champions League against Bologna next Wednesday.

The main talking point is that Alisson should be ready to start, with Slot saying on Friday morning: “We think he is [ready to return], he trained yesterday in a part of our session so we expect him to do the whole session today.

“So we think he is available, but, of course, we have to train today.”

Ryan Gravenberch returns as the specialist in Slot’s No. 6 role

Alisson starts after missing two matches with a hamstring problem

Diogo Jota joins Mo Salah and Luis Diaz in attack

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz

In truth, we are pretty certain that Slot will go back to the team, minus Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher, who played against Bournemouth at Anfield.

However, there does exist the possibility he will seek to use the Uruguayan’s pace away from home.

In an unlikely alternative scenario, we could see:

Kelleher play his 50th game for Liverpool in all competitions, with Alisson kept back

Nunez starting with Diaz and Salah, like against Bournemouth at Anfield

Here’s how this improbable XI would look:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

This is possibly the easiest starting XI to predict of the season as, barring any late niggles, Slot can use the team he planned for last week.

If you look at his in-game substitutions, it is getting easier to predict how the Dutchman will select his sides in busy weeks.