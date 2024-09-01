Arne Slot‘s Liverpool made it three wins from three to start the season, with an utterly dominant win against Man United.

Man United 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (3), Old Trafford

September 1, 2024

Goals

Diaz 35′ (assist: Salah)

Diaz 42′ (assist: Salah)

Salah 56′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

Liverpool returned to the scene where last season was derailed in two away games three weeks apart in spring.

The Reds, sporting their new white third kit, thought they had the lead in the sixth minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s shot made it over the line, but Mo Salah was offside in the build-up following a VAR call.

Arne Slot‘s side were unchanged from the side that beat Brentford last week, looking for Liverpool’s first win at Old Trafford since October 2021 and for Slot to become the first Liverpool manager to win their first meeting with United since Bob Paisley in 1975.

The opening goal arrived shortly after the half hour when Casemiro’s pass was cut out in midfield, Gravenberch played it out to Salah and his perfect cross was headed in at the back post by Luis Diaz.

The same duo then combined for the second before half time, with Diaz dispossessing Casemiro and Salah then playing the ball across the box, which Diaz expertly guided into the bottom corner for 2-0.

Both goals came from Casemiro mistakes and superb Salah assists.

Slot’s side were in control at the break and looking good.

Half time: Man United 0-2 Liverpool

Slot wins first 3 games without conceding a goal

Salah scores one and assists two

Slot the first manager since Paisley to win first match vs. United

Reds have 100% record going into international break

Erik ten Hag removed Casemiro at half time, but United’s problems continued when Salah made it 3-0 with a lovely finish 10 minutes into the second half.

It was a good tackle by Mac Allister to begin the move, then Szoboszlai released Salah, who finished first time for his 15th goal against United – his seventh consecutive game at Old Trafford.

It was almost 4-0 within seconds of the restart, Salah just firing over. Liverpool were running riot and completely dominant.

There was, though, a good save from Alisson to keep the cleansheet, while Diogo Jota should have done a lot better when Liverpool broke in numbers then Cody Gakpo almost scored with his first touch after replacing Diaz.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a simple chance to make it four when eight yards out but he overly complicated it and somehow didn’t even get a shot away. Pretty ridiculous stuff.

‘Ten Hag’s at the wheel’ was the chant from the jubilant travelling Kop in the away end as Liverpool strolled to the win and maintained their perfect start to the season.

Slot is the first Liverpool manager for 131 years to oversee three clean sheets in his opening three league games in charge – and the first ever to do so in the top-flight.

TIA Man of the Match: Mo Salah

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Man United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 75′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 83′); Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz (Gakpo 66′), Jota (Nunez 75′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliott

Next Match: Nott’m Forest (home, Saturday 14 Sept.)