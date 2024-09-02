Arne Slot could well hold the key to unlock the full potential of Ryan Gravenberch if early indicators in Liverpool’s season are anything to go by.

There has been scrutiny on the Reds’ No. 6 position for years now, since Fabinho‘s legs went from under him and he was shipped off to Saudi Arabia.

Bids have been submitted by the club, but players have opted against a move to Anfield, leaving Liverpool to stick to their stance that they would not simply sign anyone.

With Wataru Endo immediately on the periphery of Slot’s plans after just 45 minutes of pre-season action, there was surely no way the Reds would let another summer pass them by.

We all know that is what unfolded, though, to leave Gravenberch shouldering the weight and pressure that the No. 6 role entails, but the manner in which he has started the season lends itself to optimism.

New lease on life

The failure to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi undoubtedly changed Slot’s intended plans, but he has never suggested he is anything other than convinced by Gravenberch.

“I think he has the attributes to play there,” the Dutchman told TNT Sports ahead of the opener at Ipswich.

“He has to develop in that position, that’s also clear, but he’s comfortable with the ball, he can run, he can keep running.”

As Jurgen Klopp stressed when deploying Alexis Mac Allister as his No. 6, Slot has done the same with his No. 38. The role is not an individual one as “defending we do with 11,” he said.

Now, we cannot get carried away as we are only three games into the season, but you sense Gravenberch will have plenty eating their words if he continues on the same trajectory.

The 22-year-old looks to have been buoyed by Slot’s belief in his capabilities. He is calm under pressure, strong on the ball, and his defensive work has been admirable to date.

As per FotMob, he is averaging two successful tackles and 2.3 interceptions per 90 – the best of any Red – while his average of 53.2 accurate passes per 90 is only bettered by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The former Ajax man is anchoring the midfield and taking it all in his stride, and many will understandably have been surprised by what they have seen.

This is a player who, before joining Liverpool last season, had become the forgotten figure under Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, which did little for his confidence and status.

But if any performance so far was to be a nod to his evolution, it was at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Theatre of dreams

Anticipation and awareness, the attributes that made Casemiro look a fool and Gravenberch the hero as he cut out the pass, charged forward and set Liverpool’s first goal in motion.

It was authoritative and a nod to his progressive and ball-carrying qualities, traits which have always been part of his game but can now shine with regular game time and renewed belief.

Against United, though, he was not a lone No. 6, instead sitting alongside Mac Allister in a double pivot that had him positioned in a slightly more advanced role.

Slot noted how his tactics adapted based on United’s build-up phases, and by making the necessary tweaks – including shifting Dominik Szoboszlai to the left – he showed us a different dynamic from his first-choice midfield trio.

Gravenberch made four interceptions (the most of any player), won seven duels, made six recoveries and won both tackles contested – he was never dribbled past and earned three fouls.

Lots of analysis on how poor Casemiro was today (he was), but look at the anticipation from Gravenberch here. He makes a poor pass into a catastrophic one by being on his toes and reading it. Cuts the pass out and totally changes the flow of the game. Great performance ? pic.twitter.com/oCV0517vvk — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) September 1, 2024

Those off-ball statistics speak to what the 22-year-old can offer on a regular basis, and it has left an impression on supporters and his head coach.

“What impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel,” Slot said of Gravenberch after the 3-0 win.

“[Against United] you saw with him, Dominik and Macca, how much they were able to keep on running. Because sometimes you’re late, but they just kept on running and arriving in the duel.

“That is the one thing that impressed me most about him, how good he also is without the ball.”

Liverpool have their hand

There can be no denying that Liverpool still need to add an elite No. 6 to their ranks, but they have their hand and it is all they can hold until January at the earliest.

The background noise will rumble on and the volume will largely be dictated by Gravenberch’s performances – there is no way he can avoid such a fate – but he will be relieved the transfer window is closed.

He can only look forward and, in turn, the same goes for everyone else.

Liverpool kept themselves in a precarious position by not investing in their midfield this summer, but Slot’s use of Gravenberch can certainly soothe the pitfalls of that decision.

The young Dutch midfielder has shown he can step up and be the player Liverpool need while also still highlighting where the club need to strengthen – it is not mutually exclusive.

Injuries – which we can only hope will be reduced this season – will play their part, as will a game every three days, but it cannot be the excuse by the time we reach the end of the season.

It is early days, yes, but with Gravenberch exceeding expectations there is reason to hope Slot’s debut season will not be defined by a Spaniard opting for mountain ranges over Anfield.