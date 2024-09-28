Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool beat Wolves to go top of the Premier League, with Virgil van Dijk a rock at the heart of the defence.

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League (6), Molineux

September 28, 2024

Goals: Konate 45+2′, Salah (pen) 61′; Ait-Nouri 56′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

A beard-free Alisson returned after two matches out injured and it felt like he had never been away.

He was a safe pair of hands when Liverpool were under pressure early on and went about his business in his trademark unruffled fashion.

Didn’t cover himself in glory for Wolves‘ equaliser, but Ibrahima Konate was far more to blame.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

A dim early booking for kicking the ball away set the tone but Trent’s performance improved as the match progressed.

Made a vital interception when Wolves broke early in the second half.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Konate has firmly ousted Jarell Quansah after losing his place at the end of last season, and he was good overall for the Reds.

A dominant physical presence, the Frenchman shone when Wolves pressed for an opener, before putting Liverpool 1-0 up with a bullet header – his second goal of the season after going two seasons without one!

He was, though, awful for Rayan Ait-Nouri’s equaliser, in what was a poor second half – but then did well to make a massive block to deny Carlos Forbs.

Virgil van Dijk – 8 (Man of the Match)

Van Dijk remains as good as ever, with his relationship with Konate impressive for large periods at Molineux.

He held the defence together during a rocky early spell, making three big interceptions, and was always a picture of calm.

Still the best centre-back in world football.

Andy Robertson – 7

While many struggled from the start at Wolves, Robertson was strong throughout, even looking his side’s most purposeful attacker at times.

The Scot’s superb cross to Dominik Szoboszlai deserved an assist, and he was always providing overlaps to create space for Luis Diaz.

Maybe not quite the force he once was, but still a key man.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

Gravenberch has arguably been Liverpool’s player of the season so far and he was a solid presence here.

The 22-year-old’s ball retention was strong, and while it would have been nice to see him grab the game by the scruff of the neck more, he still oozed quality.

Ended the game first in duels (won eight out of eight, which is highly impressive) and tackles won, also completing 92 percent of his passes.

Sky’s man of the match and that can’t be argued. Between him and Van Dijk for us.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

Mac Allister was adequate but there will be far more influential performances in the future.

The Argentine made a slow start, looking off the pace, but his composure in possession allowed Liverpool to gain a stranglehold.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 5

Once again deployed at the attacking tip of the midfield, Szoboszlai was frustrating, with Arne Slot having strong words at one point.

He simply had to score from Robertson’s aforementioned cross, hitting the ball at the Wolves ‘keeper with the goal gaping.

Substituted and didn’t look happy, but Liverpool need more from him on a consistent basis.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Like a lot of Liverpool players, Salah got better as the minutes passed, following a shoddy opening that saw him constantly lose possession.

The Egyptian still displayed his quality, though, whipping one lovely cross in to Diogo Jota, as well as producing one outrageous first touch out wide.

Scored from the penalty spot to seal a big three points for the Reds.

Luis Diaz – 5

The Reds’ in-form winger was looking for a sixth goal in as many league games this season but never hit close to top gear.

He linked nicely with Robertson on occasions but struggled to get the better of Jose Semedo and was guilty of being loose on the ball.

His least effective outing of the season.

Diogo Jota – 6

Jota started in the central attacking role with Darwin Nunez out through illness, looking to add to his midweek double against West Ham.

The 27-year-old was poor for most of the first half, not least his hold-up play, but his inch-perfect cross allowed Konate to head home the opener.

Booed by his former fans, who enjoyed him etting booked, but won the penalty that Mohamed Salah buried.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones (on for Szoboszlai, 73′) – 6

Denied by Johnstone down low, solid in possession, closed down well and provided more energy.

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 73′) – 6

Showed some nice footwork and looks a player in form.

Joe Gomez (on for Robertson, 88′) – n/a

Not on the pitch for long enough.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Chiesa

Arne Slot – 8

Barring the defeat to Forest, Slot has been near-faultless and this was a chance for him to take Liverpool top of the Premier League.

Man City‘s draw at Newcastle gave the Dutchman a big incentive, but it looked as though a limp performance could allow points to be dropped.

Quite why Liverpool keep starting matches so slowly is up for debate – it happened a lot under Jurgen Klopp, too – but Slot has to put a stop to it.

That being said, he will be happy with the way his side grew into the match, allowing their class to shine through and seal all three points.

Top of the table going into October – not a bad start, boss!