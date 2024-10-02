Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister is enjoying his football under Arne Slot having been largely released from the defensive responsibilities of holding midfielder.

For much of Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge the Argentina international was deployed as the number six in a three-man midfield.

There was plenty of debate over whether that got the best out of the World Cup winner, who has enjoyed success further forward, but the conversion of Ryan Gravenberch into the central pivot has given Mac Allister greater licence.

“Maybe last season I played most of the year as a six, so my position is quite different,” he said ahead of the Champions League visit of newcomers Bologna.

“We try to have a structure and know where our team-mates are going to be but we have our freedom as well; sometimes it could be just Ryan as a six, sometimes a double-six with Dom (Dominic Szobozslai) as a 10. It changes a lot during the game.

“What I can say is I feel really comfortable and I like the idea. I am really enjoying my football and hopefully tomorrow we can show it.”

The transition from Klopp to Slot has been seamless and the new head coach could become the first Liverpool boss to win eight of his first nine matches in charge with victory over the Serie A side at Anfield.

Mac Allister said there had only been small tweaks to the set-up since the summer changeover.

“Between Arne and Jurgen the principles are the same,” he added.

“I don’t think there is a huge difference, I just think now we have more structure and some patterns that we know and are trying to improve. That’s the main difference.

“Apart from that there is not much to add.”