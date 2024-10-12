Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has not travelled with the England squad for their UEFA Nations League clash with Finland, but not due to injury.

Jones was a late addition to Lee Carsley’s squad for meetings with Greece and Finland this month, following injuries to midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo.

It was the second time he had been included for the Three Lions at senior level, having been named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros, though he spent Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Greece on the bench.

While Jones may have hoped for a debut against Finland on Sunday evening, that will now not be the case having withdrawn from duty.

The FA have confirmed both Jones and Bukayo Saka have not travelled for that tie, with Liverpool’s No. 17 staying in England due to a “personal commitment.”

Saka’s absence comes after taking a knock during the defeat to Greece, which could make him a doubt for Arsenal‘s clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on October 27.

There is no reason to speculate on the cause of Jones’ withdrawal, but it will be seen as a positive that he is not suffering with a new injury.

The 23-year-old has already missed two games this season due to injury, while he also missed a portion of pre-season under Arne Slot with a fitness issue.

His call-up to the England squad is recognition of his strong form for both Liverpool and England U21s over a number of years.

He started the final game before the October break and produced an energetic display as the Reds earned a tough 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool have also seen Virgil van Dijk depart the Netherlands squad early this week after his red card in their 1-1 draw with Hungary.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister is yet to feature for Argentina due to a groin issue, going unused in their 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Thursday.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has also offered any of his players, namely Mohamed Salah, to pull out of Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Mauritania due to the state of the artificial pitch at their Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya.