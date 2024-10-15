➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's Trey Nyoni celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC confirm new contract for Trey Nyoni after first-team breakthrough

Liverpool have announced a new contract for midfielder Trey Nyoni, who has put pen to paper on his first professional deal after turning 17 in June.

Nyoni arrived at the club from Leicester last summer and has made significant strides since, including a breakthrough into the first team.

He began life at Liverpool as part of the U18s but was fast-tracked through the ranks, making his senior debut in the FA Cup last season and now training daily with Arne Slot‘s squad.

That has unsurprisingly seen the club look to tie him down for the long term, with Nyoni signing his first professional contract.

Nyoni’s deal will run until 2027, due to restrictions on youth contracts, with Liverpool able to negotiate extending terms in the future.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 1, 2024: Liverpool's (L-R) Luis Díaz, Curtis Jones and Trey Nyoni during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It serves as another sign of Liverpool’s faith in the midfielder, who was registered as a senior player for the Champions League this season.

He has made the matchday squad on one occasion so far under Slot, going unused in the 2-0 win over Bologna, while he caught the eye over his four outings in pre-season.

That included an excellent goal in the 4-1 victory over Sevilla at Anfield, with Nyoni rifling home six minutes after coming on.

While the majority of his training time is with the first team, the 17-year-old is a regular in action with the U21s, with four appearances so far this campaign.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's Trey Nyoni celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He also wore the captain’s armband in the 0-0 draw with AC Milan U19s in the UEFA Youth League, with a clear plan in place to hone all areas of his game.

Though Nyoni is unlikely to cement himself as a go-to player for Slot this season due to the competition for places in midfield, there are high hopes that he can do so in the future.

Congratulations, Trey!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024