Liverpool have announced a new contract for midfielder Trey Nyoni, who has put pen to paper on his first professional deal after turning 17 in June.

Nyoni arrived at the club from Leicester last summer and has made significant strides since, including a breakthrough into the first team.

He began life at Liverpool as part of the U18s but was fast-tracked through the ranks, making his senior debut in the FA Cup last season and now training daily with Arne Slot‘s squad.

That has unsurprisingly seen the club look to tie him down for the long term, with Nyoni signing his first professional contract.

Nyoni’s deal will run until 2027, due to restrictions on youth contracts, with Liverpool able to negotiate extending terms in the future.

It serves as another sign of Liverpool’s faith in the midfielder, who was registered as a senior player for the Champions League this season.

He has made the matchday squad on one occasion so far under Slot, going unused in the 2-0 win over Bologna, while he caught the eye over his four outings in pre-season.

That included an excellent goal in the 4-1 victory over Sevilla at Anfield, with Nyoni rifling home six minutes after coming on.

While the majority of his training time is with the first team, the 17-year-old is a regular in action with the U21s, with four appearances so far this campaign.

He also wore the captain’s armband in the 0-0 draw with AC Milan U19s in the UEFA Youth League, with a clear plan in place to hone all areas of his game.

Though Nyoni is unlikely to cement himself as a go-to player for Slot this season due to the competition for places in midfield, there are high hopes that he can do so in the future.

