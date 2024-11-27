Arne Slot has an unusual superstition on matchdays

Superstitions can play a big role in the way supporters follow their club, and the same goes for managers as Arne Slot has his own to abide by every matchday.

Superstitions are a funny thing, they can be incredibly unique to each individual and thus make no sense to anyone else – but they must be adhered to.

It is one of the wonderful things about sport, and we know in the past Liverpool players themselves have had superstitions, from Pepe Reina’s visits to the petrol station to Ian Rush soaking his boots.

And according to the Mail, Slot has his own each and every matchday.

The Dutchman is claimed to avoid looking at the clock at exactly 13:13, or even 1:13am, and has done so for years as he “believes the number spells bad luck.”

It has ties to religious beliefs, with the number 13 considered to be unlucky, though Slot is said not to be “a practising religious man.”

Quite the quirk! Although, he must’ve made a mistake on the day his side met Nottingham Forest as it is the only defeat he has tasted across his 18 games at Liverpool to date.

It’s best to take the clock out of any areas he accesses at Anfield when the Reds are preparing for a match at that time, then!

As for other known superstitions at the club, young striker Jayden Danns revealed earlier this year that he is a “superstitious person.”

He explained: “I’ve got this superstition that as soon as I start counting my goals, the goals will stop. I haven’t been counting them and, hopefully, they keep coming.”

