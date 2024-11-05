Mohamed Salah can reach a half-century of Champions League goals when Liverpool host Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday evening.

The Reds welcome Xabi Alonso’s side to Anfield, looking to retain their 100 percent record in the competition this season.

Salah was once again Liverpool’s goalscoring hero in the Premier League win over Brighton and he is looking to make history on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is one goal away from recording 50 in the Champions League – he has scored more in the competition than any other African player in history.

Only 10 players have ever reached a half-century, meaning Salah would be joining illustrious company such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Superb against German opposition at Anfield

Liverpool never lost to a German side at Anfield in Europe, having faced them 20 times in total, winning 16 games and drawing the other four, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.

All four draws finished 0-0.

Liverpool’s biggest home victory was an 8-0 win over TSV Munich in November 1967.

Only twice at Anfield have the Reds conceded more than one goal in a game against German opposition, with Borussia Dortmund scoring three in the Europa League in 2016 but still losing 4-3.

7th different scorer in the Champions League?

Each of Liverpool’s six goals in the Champions League this season have come from different scorers.

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Salah are the individuals in question.

This has only happened on three other occasions – the 1976/77 European Cup campaign, 1998/99 in the UEFA Cup and the 2012/13 Europa League season.

Meanwhile, a Liverpool victory will see them win their opening four matches of a European campaign for only the sixth time.

History suggests Leverkusen could struggle

Leverkusen have won just one of 11 visits to England in European competition.

That sole victory came when they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley, thanks to a 65th-minute Kevin Kampl goal, almost eight years ago to the day.

Only centre-back Jonathan Tah remains from the team that won that evening.

Home and away, Leverkusen have won five out of 23 encounters with clubs from England, drawing six and losing 12 times.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 9, Diaz 6, Jota 4, Gakpo 5, Konate 2, Nunez 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 1, Mac Allister 1, Szoboszlai 1

Bayer Leverkusen: Boniface 8, Wirtz 7, Schick 3, Andrich 2, Grimaldo 2, Hofmann 2, Frimpong 1, Aleix Garcia 1, Hincapie 1, Tah 1, Terrier 1, Xhaka 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).