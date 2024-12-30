Mohamed Salah has had a 2024 to remember when it comes to goal involvements with no other player in Europe’s top five leagues contributing more than Liverpool’s No. 11.

Salah scored his 20th goal of the season and set up another two in the 5-0 rout at West Ham, with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota the benefactors in the capital.

It takes his 2024/25 season tally so far to 37 goals and assists, an astonishing figure that has only strengthened his hand when it comes to contract negotiations.

With Liverpool’s pursuits in 2024 now over, Salah has ended the year with 29 goals and 23 assists for a combined goal contribution of 52 over the calendar year.

Everton, meanwhile, scored 37 times across 2024 in its entirety.

Mo Salah will end 2024 with the most goal involvements of any player for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues in all competitions (52). He has scored or assisted a goal every 64 minutes played on average. The best footballer in the world. pic.twitter.com/vgeUhh8HsM — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 29, 2024

According to Opta’s Michael Reid, it means he ends 2024 with the most goal involvements across Europe’s big-five leagues in all competitions to eclipse the likes of Harry Kane (50), Kylian Mbappe (49) and Vinicius Jr. (46).

The Egyptian has reached those figures in 44 appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 64 minutes. We are blessed to watch him each and every week, as stats from FotMob show.

A league of his own

By scoring the third goal on Sunday, Salah has now scored 20+ goals in all competitions in all eight of his seasons with Liverpool – and we’re not even in the New Year yet!

His tally in the Premier League this season sits at 17 goals and 13 assists, a combined contribution of 30 – which is 12 more than next-best Cole Palmer (18).

It is the fastest a player has reached 30 involvements in the Premier League, with the 32-year-old doing so in 18 appearances – a game fewer than Luis Suarez in 2013/14.

Salah is the top scorer and has the most assists in the competition. He also has FotMob’s highest player rating of 8.33, ahead of Palmer (7.96), Bukayo Saka (7.76), Matheus Cunha (7.61) and Bryan Mbeumo (7.55).

??? In a league of his own this season. pic.twitter.com/jeURcqA92Y — FotMob (@FotMob) December 29, 2024

At West Ham, Salah was statistically FotMob‘s Man of the Match with a rating of 9.3 – the joint-second highest score he has recorded across all competitions this season.

He had a game-high seven shots, the most touches in the opposition box (19), the most chances created (4) and yet missed the most big chances (4) – he could have easily walked away with five goals.

Salah is in formidable form and is on course to eclipse his best goal and assist tally in a single season, which is currently the 58 he notched in his first season at the club in 2017/18.

You would not bet against him doing so as Liverpool chase silverware across multiple fronts – then try and stop him from being in Ballon d’Or contention!

