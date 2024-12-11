Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker insisted players are not machines who can churn out relentless top-class displays after a below-par performance in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Girona.

Head coach Arne Slot was unhappy with his side’s showing in Spain, despite the Reds securing a sixth win out of six to stay top of the Champions League table and on the verge of guaranteeing a place in the last 16 without the need for a play-off round.

Slot felt his team lacked intensity, particularly in the first half when Alisson was called into action more times than he would have expected on his return to the side after an 11-match absence with a hamstring injury.

“It’s part of (being) a winning team,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“You’ve seen so many teams during the season winning trophies and they don’t deliver the best performances ever.

“Of course we are not machines and we are going to have not-so-good days, but the good thing in football is you have another chance in three days.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

“We just have to prepare ourselves (for Fulham on Saturday), don’t be upset and be happy for the points, but also have the acknowledgement that you have to improve.

“It’s not something we have to make new, just look to the good things we did in the games against Man City and Real Madrid (both 2-0 victories), and keep on doing that.

“Now having players coming back from injuries is good as well; myself, Diogo (Jota), (Federico) Chiesa. Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) was out (suspended) but everybody is ready to make the difference.”

But the Brazil goalkeeper, who earlier this season was highly critical of the number of games players were now being asked to play, said finding a way to win when not at their best was the sign of a successful side.

Alisson’s reputation as probably the best goalkeeper in the world meant Slot had no hesitation in putting him straight back in after a nine-week absence despite deputy Caoimhin Kelleher keeping five clean sheets in 11 games.

Slot is hoping the 32-year-old’s injury problems are behind him as he has missed 18 weeks’ football in 2024 due to hamstring and thigh issues.

“Great to be back,” Alisson added. “Honestly, I was looking forward to this moment (after) nine weeks working so hard you cannot believe.

“It was worth every moment, every session to go back on the pitch and deliver a good performance, to help the team with the points, a clean sheet, and having this feeling is so good.

“When you are away for so long, you are just grateful for everything you have done and for the people as well who have worked by my side, all the boys were fantastic.

“I wanted it to be perfect for us, and perfect means three points and a clean sheet for a goalkeeper.

“Of course the performance, we know that we could have done better with the ball and without it, but I am glad anyway because it was hard work for me to come back and I just want to keep this feeling, enjoying every game from now on and stay fit.”

At the other end of the pitch it was another frustrating night for Darwin Nunez, who has only three goals all season and one in his last 10.

“He missed a few chances, then it’s always the question: does this have anything to do with low confidence or is this a situation where he’s in at the moment?,” Slot said.

“I think every striker all around the world has periods where every ball goes in, and sometimes he has a period where you try so hard but you’re not able to score.

“I would have loved to see Darwin score because I think every striker wants to score (and) needs goals – that’s why I kept him in for quite a long time. He was a threat but unfortunately he couldn’t score.”