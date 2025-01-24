Everything points towards a Liverpool win at home to Ipswich this weekend, but is there enough to suggest an upset is on the cards?

The Reds host the Tractor Boys in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, looking to remain at least six points clear of Arsenal.

Kieran McKenna’s side are in 18th and were thumped 6-0 at home by Man City last weekend, but they caused Liverpool some problems in their opening game despite losing 2-0.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, we spoke to Michael Pentti-Smith from Blue Monday: An Ipswich Town Podcast (@BlueMondayITFC) to hear about Ipswich‘s season, the Reds’ title surge and more.

How happy are you with Ipswich’s season so far?

I’m pretty happy with the way Ipswich have adapted to being back in the Premier League, especially considering this time two years ago promotion from League One looked unlikely!

For the most part, we have been competitive and have enjoyed some great moments.

But the nature of some of our recent defeats has been worrying to say the least.

What’s been the toughest thing about being back in the Premier League?

Playing well and losing!

More specifically, it has been hard to watch how quickly games can slip away from us when our level drops.

We’ve also been schooled on more than one occasion by teams who know how to control games/referees when we seemingly have them under the cosh.

Are you confident that relegation can be avoided?

I’m still fairly confident of survival because I truly believe we’re a better side with a better manager than Wolves, Leicester and Southampton.

But our confidence has definitely taken a knock in recent games and we are sometimes guilty of lacking belief when we’re behind.

This was rarely the case in our previous seasons under Kieran McKenna.

Who have been Ipswich’s three best players? Anyone struggled?

Liam Delap, Jens Cajuste and Dara O’Shea all signed in the summer and have made fantastic contributions.

Our very own Egyptian King, Sam Morsy, has also been a standout performer, but his level has dropped a touch in recent weeks.

Aro Muric hasn’t enjoyed a great start to life at Ipswich and recently lost his place in the starting XI, while Ben Johnson and Jack Clarke have struggled to make a big impact.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances?

From the outside looking in, I’d say you’re almost there.

Liverpool have been immense for large parts of the season and appear to have the happy habit of finding a way to win or salvage a draw when not at their best.

I can’t see Arsenal picking up enough points to overthrow you, so long as you avoid an injury crisis and/or a freak run of results like last season.

If you could have one Liverpool player at Ipswich, who would it be?

As it goes, we’re very light in the right-sided attacking position, so Mo Salah would come in very handy!

Virgil van Dijk would probably make a bigger impact in a struggling team, though, so that might be the most sensible answer.

Looking ahead to Saturday, where will the key battles take place?

If we’re going to get something, we need to score, so it’s crucial that Delap can find some space in behind.

He will try his best to unsettle Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk, as he did Jarell Quansah on the opening day.

Leif Davis did a great job keeping Salah quiet for 45 minutes back in August – he needs to do that for 90-plus minutes at Anfield.

What’s your prediction?

I’m expecting a reaction after our 6-0 trouncing at home to Man City.

I imagine Arne Slot will make a few changes, so hopefully you’re not at your fluid best and we can frustrate you.

But even if we manage that, I can still see you winning 2-0 once again.