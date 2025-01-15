➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Liverpool fans say Kostas Tsimikas “has to be first choice” over Andy Robertson

After another tough game for Andy Robertson against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool fans are calling for Kostas Tsimikas to permanently take his place.

The Reds dropped two more points on Tuesday evening, coming from behind at the City Ground but failing to find a winner.

It was a bitterly disappointing first half performance from Liverpool, but many players upped their level after the break.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

For Robertson, it was another below-par showing, though, with the Scot loose in possession and producing only two out of eight accurate crosses.

Tsimikas made an immediate impression as soon as he replaced his teammate, assisting Diogo Jota with a precise corner, and his cameo was lively.

There are plenty of Liverpool fans who now feel that it is time for the Greek to be first choice, taking to X to call for a change.

Robertson has been an unbelievable servant for Liverpool over the past seven-and-a-half years, but he does feel like a player on the wane.

Like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in 2022/23, years of intense football under Jurgen Klopp are catching up with him.

That’s not to say that Robertson can’t still be a solid squad player, but it feels like the right time for Tsimikas to be given a run in the team.

He isn’t perfect, by any means, but he is offering more quality than his colleague, and looks to have more legs.

A new left-back has to be a priority for Liverpool this summer, with neither Robertson nor Tsimikas the long-term solution there.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025