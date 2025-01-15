After another tough game for Andy Robertson against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool fans are calling for Kostas Tsimikas to permanently take his place.

The Reds dropped two more points on Tuesday evening, coming from behind at the City Ground but failing to find a winner.

It was a bitterly disappointing first half performance from Liverpool, but many players upped their level after the break.

For Robertson, it was another below-par showing, though, with the Scot loose in possession and producing only two out of eight accurate crosses.

Tsimikas made an immediate impression as soon as he replaced his teammate, assisting Diogo Jota with a precise corner, and his cameo was lively.

There are plenty of Liverpool fans who now feel that it is time for the Greek to be first choice, taking to X to call for a change.

Robbo is one my favourite ever players but Klopp leaving and Slot coming in felt like the perfect time to gracefully phase him out of this side. The signs have been there for a while now, and it's a very tough watch. I'd like to see Tsimikas from the start vs Brentford. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 14, 2025

Start Kostas Tsimikas every game to the end of the season. ?? pic.twitter.com/OdcB6G85yT — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 15, 2025

How bad must Tsimikas be in training if he can't get in the team ahead of this version of Robbo — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 14, 2025

I’ve seen enough of Robertson to know Tsimikas needs to take his place & I’ve seen enough of Tsimikas to know he has to start. pic.twitter.com/fg4f9q40hZ — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) January 14, 2025

Jota and Tsimikas deserve a run of games now btw. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) January 14, 2025

Sell Robertson to Celtic in the summer. A great servant to the club but he looks done at this level. He won't get a new contract off with 18 months to go and I don't think he'd like being 2nd choice (or 3rd choice) leftback if/when we buy a new one. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 14, 2025

I’d start Tsimikas ahead of Robbo moving forward. Too many mistakes and wasted passes from him lately. — Kris (@_LLCoolK) January 15, 2025

Most assists per 90 for Liverpool since the start of the Klopp era (minimum 5k mins played): 0.31 Salah

0.30 Coutinho

0.29 Tsimikas

0.28 Alexander-Arnold and Nunez. pic.twitter.com/Jn60gYjSgr — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 14, 2025

Not a Tsimikas fan but he has to be first choice for the next few games — Tom Fairclough (@Tom_fairclough9) January 14, 2025

It took Tsimikas 12 seconds to have more positive impact than Robertson has had in 3 months. He simply has to start going forward. — LiverpoolFF #FSGOUT (@LiverpoolFF) January 15, 2025

Robertson has been an unbelievable servant for Liverpool over the past seven-and-a-half years, but he does feel like a player on the wane.

Like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in 2022/23, years of intense football under Jurgen Klopp are catching up with him.

That’s not to say that Robertson can’t still be a solid squad player, but it feels like the right time for Tsimikas to be given a run in the team.

He isn’t perfect, by any means, but he is offering more quality than his colleague, and looks to have more legs.

A new left-back has to be a priority for Liverpool this summer, with neither Robertson nor Tsimikas the long-term solution there.