Liverpool could not cope with losing defender Virgil van Dijk should he leave the club in the summer, according to former star John Barnes.

The Reds face the prospect of losing key trio Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold when their contracts expire at the end of the season, but Barnes believes the departure of their Dutch captain would cause the biggest concern.

Van Dijk has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success in recent years and has featured in all 23 of their Premier League matches this season as they challenge for the title, sitting six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table.

The 33-year-old has been at the club since 2017, making more than 300 appearances and helping them win the Premier League and Champions League, and Barnes believes extending his contract should be the priority.

Speaking at a LiveScore live fan event in Liverpool, the former England international told the PA news agency: “We want them all to stay, but if you were to put them in order, I would say Virgil is the most important.

“I don’t think we could cope with losing him. In terms of importance, Virgil is most important. It would be great to have all three of them and the club have no control of that.”

Salah is enjoying another stellar season and has established himself as one of the greats of the game during his time on Merseyside.

The 32-year-old has scored 236 goals in 382 matches in all competitions for the club and is one of only five players to have scored over 200 goals in Liverpool colours.

But Barnes believes Liverpool have to be careful when it comes to his deal as he will inevitably “slow down” at some point.

He said: “If you look from an attacking perspective, we have (Luis) Diaz, (Cody) Gakpo, (Curtis) Jones and Mo is up there with the best of them at this moment in time.

“He is going to slow down maybe next year or the year after.

“If you look at what he’s doing now and give him a four-year contract and think he’s going to be the same in three years, he won’t. The club has to make the right decision.

“The club need to look at the end of that contract and think will he have the same impact as he has now. It happens to everyone – (Ian) Rush, (Kenny) Dalglish, Billy Liddell, happens to us all.”