Curtis Jones impressed for England in their 2-0 win over Albania on Friday, with the Liverpool midfielder starting Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge.

The 24-year-old was named in Tuchel’s maiden starting lineup at Wembley, in a big show of faith from the German.

Jones started alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in England’s midfield, with the latter given the more advanced role.

It was a good night for Jones, who produced an effective performance, helping Tuchel’s side win 2-0 in their 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly opened the scoring before Harry Kane fired home in the second half to complete a routine victory.

Jones was eventually replaced after 74 minutes, with Aston Villa‘s Morgan Rodgers coming on in his place.

The Liverpool midfielder was assessed positively after the game, with the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg handing him a seven-out-of-10 rating:

“On the ball a lot during the early stages and set the tone with some fierce pressing. Needed more finesse in final third.”

There was also praise from the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath, who provided a positive assessment of Jones’ versatility:

“Down as a defensive-midfielder on the teamsheet but often pushed further forward as Albania sat back and was part of England’s press. Good engine and looked very comfortable on the ball.”

This was a good night for Jones, who has done his chances of being a regular starter at next year’s World Cup no harm.

He completed 94 passes at Wembley, per FotMob, which was only bettered by Ezri Konsa (111) and Dan Burn (135), and he enjoyed a 95 percent pass completion rate.

Jarell Quansah wasn’t involved, however, having been one of three players left out of Tuchel’s squad before the game.

Only 23 players could be selected, meaning the Liverpool centre-back was omitted along with Aaron Ramsdale and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out through injury, while former Reds captain Jordan Henderson was introduced in the second half.

Next up for England is a World Cup qualifier at home to Latvia on Monday evening (7.45pm GMT), with Jones in line to start again.