In front of 15,596 supporters, goals from Olivia Smith and Fuka Nagano saw Liverpool Women beat Man United Women 3-1 to win their first-ever game at Anfield after six previous attempts.

Liverpool Women 3-1 Man United Women

WSL (16), Anfield

March 14, 2025

Goals: Smith 42′ 67′ (pen), Nagano 45+2′; Le Tissier 89′

With four possible starters, Gemma Bonner, Grace Fisk, Leanne Kiernan and Ceri Holland, all going down ill on the morning of the game, interim manager Amber Whiteley made three changes from last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Arsenal.

On a cold March night at Anfield, 15,596 fans watched a dull opening period matched in excitement by the pre-game lights show and accompanying DJ set.

While Man United had most of the ball, it was only Liverpool’s error that led to them creating a chance – Rachael Laws’ fingertips save superbly stopping Celin Bizet’s shot.

With the half seemingly about to fizzle out, Liverpool found a spark from their source of fire they have so often relied upon this season, Smith.

With 41 minutes on the clock, the 20-year-old burst into the box and fired a left-footed effort under goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce to score on Liverpool’s first foray into the opposition area.

The goal also meant, albeit temporarily, that she could again claim to be the only Liverpool Women‘s player to score at Anfield – having also netted against Man City earlier in the season.

That record was broken shortly after, however, thanks to a brilliant counter-attacking goal, finished with superb technical ability by Nagano.

From a Man United corner, the Reds broke as Smith fed the ball to Bayern Munich loanee Sam Kerr on the right. She then found Nagano who, from just inside the box, swept accurately into the far corner with her first touch.

What a way to score your first goal at Anfield! ?@LiverpoolFCW #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/es2oxisE9v — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 14, 2025

Half time: Liverpool Women 2-0 Man United Women

Just eight minutes into the second half, Anna Sandberg replaced Gabby George at left-back for the visitors and she could have conceded a penalty with her first action.

Despite calls from the Kop for a spot-kick, the Swede wasn’t penalised as she appeared to hold Smith back in the box.

Liverpool were, however, awarded a penalty a few minutes later when Alejandra Bernabe went down under a challenge from Jayde Riviere.

Smith stepped up and slotted with calmness to the ‘keeper’s left then rounded off her celebration with a wave to her Liverpool-supporting family, who had travelled from Canada for the match.

A late consolation goal from Maya Le Tissier couldn’t dampen the mood, and as the post-Matt Beard era begins to shape, Friday night’s dismantling of Man United was a real marker of Whiteley’s influence.

The Reds were still happy to sit in their shape, but we saw a confidence on the ball that had perhaps ebbed underway in Beard’s final months.

Whiteley has already admitted she wants the role permanently, and managing Liverpool’s first-ever win at Anfield, at the seventh time of asking, can’t have done her job prospects any harm.

Player of the match: Olivia Smith

Liverpool Women: Laws; Hinds, Clark, Matthews (Evans 76′), Bernabe; Nagano, Kerr, Hobinger; Smith (Enderby 82′), Roman Haug, Kapocs (Daniels 90+3′)

Subs not used: Micah, Bartel, Fahey, Parry, Shaw

Next match: Arsenal (A) – WSL – March 22, 5.30pm (UK)