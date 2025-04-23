Arsenal‘s draw against Crystal Palace means it is in Liverpool’s hands if they are to officially be crowned Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side hosted FA Cup semi-finalists Palace on Wednesday evening knowing a defeat would hand the title to Liverpool without Arne Slot‘s side having to kick another ball.

The Gunners ensured that was not the case, just, drawing 2-2 at the Emirates to hand the Reds the opportunity to settle their own fate in front of an Anfield full of anticipation on Sunday.

Liverpool’s squad watched on together and now know what is required of them.

Slot’s side host Tottenham in the late Sunday afternoon kickoff, needing at least a draw to confirm their 20th league title – the first one they can celebrate in front of fans in 35 years.

A historic moment beckons and it is in Liverpool’s hands – what are the odds they make it dramatic for us?

If the Reds do clinch the title against 16th-placed Spurs, they will do so with four games remaining – making it their second title in five years won before the final day.

Liverpool have been at the top of the table since November 2 and with a 26-match unbeaten run earlier in the campaign, it is a thoroughly deserved, albeit unexpected, title.

Virgil van Dijk will become the 11th captain in club history to lift a topflight title, while Slot will become the 10th manager to do so and the seventh in Premier League history to win in his first season.

It has been a remarkable campaign and now it is time to bring it over the line and finally celebrate as a collective.