Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make his first official appearance as an honorary ambassador for LFC Foundation since leaving the club when he joins its annual Gala Ball as guest speaker.

Jurgen was a long-standing admirer and ambassador of LFC Foundation during his time at LFC, and reaffirmed his commitment to the charity following his departure by becoming LFC Foundation’s first ever honorary ambassador last summer.

He will join the club’s official charity at its Gala Ball on Friday, May 23 at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in partnership with Forever Reds.

The black-tie evenings are always a memorable occasion with live entertainment, VIP guests and an auction with a fantastic range of unique items and experiences up for grabs.

Guests will arrive in style, walk the red carpet with LFC legends and sit down for a three-course dinner before enjoying the headline entertainment.

You can join Jurgen and a host of familiar faces at this year’s event, with tickets now on sale here.

Klopp said: “Everyone knows how much I love the work of LFC Foundation and I can’t wait to join them to celebrate that work and help to raise important funds for them to continue the incredible things they are doing.”

Funds raised through the event will support the work of LFC Foundation, who supported more than 127,000 people last season alone and recently launched an ambitious new strategy with the aim of increasing that figure to 500,000 people per season.

LFC Foundation aims to tackle social inequalities and believes that no child’s life chances should be determined by their postcode. Funds raised through events such as this will help LFC Foundation to continue to deliver sustainable and long-term change for communities and ensure its work continues to benefit future generations.

Some of the funds raised will also go towards Forever Reds, the club’s official former players association, which was formed to ensure former players always feel part of the LFC family by providing support, involving them in important work in the local community and keeping them informed of new developments.

Matt Parish, chief executive of LFC Foundation, added: “We are looking forward to this year’s Gala Ball and we are delighted that Jurgen will be joining us to support the event.

“Jurgen was a fantastic advocate for our work during his time at the club and we appreciate his ongoing support, and hope as many people as possible can join us on what is sure to be a memorable night and an opportunity to raise funds to allow us to continue to grow and support even more people in our communities, as well as supporting Forever Reds.”

Step into a world of elegance, glamour and celebration at LFC Foundation’s annual Gala Ball – book your tickets now.