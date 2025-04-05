Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch admits he is now “taking better care” of himself off the pitch, also lauding the impact of Arne Slot and John Heitinga.

Gravenberch has been one of the stories of the season at Anfield, having endured a solid but unspectacular first year there.

Thriving in a double pivot alongside Alexis Mac Allister, the Dutchman has started all 30 of Liverpool’s Premier League games in 2024/25.

Speaking to Liverpool’s matchday programme for last Wednesday’s visit of Everton, Gravenberch revealed he is looking after himself more with his diet compared to last season.

“Obviously, last year was a big adjustment for me, transferring clubs and settling in to a new country,” Gravenberch said.

“It takes time. This season, I’m playing more, I’m feeling more confident and physically I’m in better shape.

“And, to be honest, I believe that I’ve been taking better care of myself in terms of recovery and diet too.”

Gravenberch has thrived in his first season alongside Slot and the 22-year-old was also quick to praise his new boss.

“I get on really well with him,” he added.

“I value his clarity and directness. He’s very clear in what he wants from us players and I like that in a coach.

“I know where I stand and he knows what to expect from me. Plus, I love his style of play, building from the back – that’s how I was brought up.”

The influence of Liverpool assistant coach Heitinga also isn’t lost on Gravenberch, with the midfielder saying he and his colleague have “analysed” his game, having worked together in Ajax’s U19s.

Admittedly, a long season has started to catch up with Gravenberch, but that is only natural, having only once made over 30 league starts in his career.

Liverpool’s No. 38 has still been a revelation at the heart of the midfield, however, with only Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah playing more minutes in the league.

Gravenberch has also made more interceptions (52) than anyone else this season, ahead of his club and international captain Van Dijk (48) in second place.

At 22, there is still so much more to come from him, but Liverpool must ensure they handle him carefully, not risking burnout.