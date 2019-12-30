Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves wasn’t a classic, but a number of statistics still emerged from the final game of the year and decade.





Jurgen Klopp‘s side were looking to continue their remarkable record this season, as they aim to finally end the wait for Premier League glory.

Although the Reds were never close to the level they found at Leicester on Boxing Day, they still managed to get their 18th win from their opening 19 Premier League games this season.

Sadio Mane‘s first-half strike was the difference between the two sides, as he became the first Red to hit double figures in the league this season.

Liverpool are now 13 points clear of Leicester at the top of the table and with a game in hand.

Here are five key stats from Sunday’s victory.

50 Unbeaten at Anfield

Klopp promised to make Anfield a fortress again when he took charge in 2015 and he has delivered emphatically.

Even the German may not have envisaged Liverpool becoming this unstoppable at home, though!

The win over Wolves means the Reds haven’t lost at Anfield in their last 50 Premier League matches, dating all the way back to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

50 – Liverpool are now unbeaten in 50 home league games (W40 D10); this is only the third time any side has gone 50+ home matches without defeat in English top-flight history, after Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool themselves (63 between 1978-1980). Innings. pic.twitter.com/wTwcSOMnrI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2019

Forty wins and 10 draws have been achieved in that time, with 130 goals scored, 29 conceded, and 28 clean sheets recorded, via Paul Tomkins.

The last points the Reds dropped on their own turf were against Leicester on January 30, 2019. Incredible.

Henderson Tops Appearance Chart

Jordan Henderson has arguably been in the best form of his Liverpool career recently, growing as both a player and a captain.

As the 2010s come to a close, the skipper has achieved a hugely impressive personal feat.

Sunday saw Henderson make his 308th Premier League appearance this decade and no player in the top flight has featured more in that time.

Interestingly, James Milner (307) was just one behind, having come on as a late second-half substitute against Wolves.

Henderson will forever receive criticism from some, but this statistic outlines his consistency and longevity over the course of a 10-year period.

This was his 350th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions.

Lallana’s Assist Drought Ends

Adam Lallana came in for Naby Keita, with the 31-year-old Liverpool’s only change from the win over Leicester.

Although maligned at times, Lallana impressed against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, working hard and providing end product.

The midfielder’s shoulder into the path of Mane allowed the Senegalese to fire home the only goal of the game, ending an unwanted record in the process.

It was Lallana’s first assist in the league since he crossed for Gini Wijnaldum to head home against Man City back on New Year’s Eve in 2016, as confirmed by Opta.

That’s two years and 363 days.

Here’s hoping Lallana can keep delivering in the final third as the season progresses, proving to be a useful squad player.

Twice As Good As ’99!

The 1998/99 season was not only a bad one for Liverpool because of their seventh-place finish, but Man United also won the treble.

Times have changed in the 20 years since, however, and the Reds now find themselves as Europe’s top team and the envy of every club in the world.

To sum up Liverpool’s meteoric rise under Klopp, a staggering stat has been unearthed by analyst and writer Andrew Beasley.

The Reds accumulated a total of just 54 points in the whole of 98/99, whereas they are already on 55 this time around, having played half the number of games.

What this Liverpool side are doing leaves you speechless at times.

A 2019 to Treasure

As 2019 comes to a close, Liverpool supporters are able to reflect on one of the best years in the club’s history.

The undoubted high point was the Champions League triumph in Madrid, but it also been an outrageous 12 months in the league.

Klopp’s side earned 98 points from their 37 games since losing 2-1 at City on January 3, at an average of 2.65 points per game.

Only Chelsea have a better record in a calendar year in Premier League history, managing 2.66 per match under Jose Mourinho back in 2005.

If 2020 ends up being anywhere near as successful, Liverpool may be eyeing up back-to-back league titles this time next year.