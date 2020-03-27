From Anfield to Zimbabwe! The A-Z of Liverpool FC

A feature for young Liverpool supporters to get the A-Z of Liverpool FC.

ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS:

A is for… Anfield

The home of Liverpool FC since 1892.

Everton played at Anfield before they had an argument with the landlord over rent.

B is for… Barnes

John Barnes is one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players. A skilful winger who scored one of England’s best ever goals against Brazil.

C is for… Carragher

You may know Jamie Carragher now for being on Sky Sports, but he only retired from playing in 2013 – after playing over 700 games and winning every trophy with the club except for the Premier League.

D is for… Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish was one of Liverpool’s best-ever players.

He went on to be the manager of the club twice and has a stand at Anfield named after him.

E is for… Everton

Liverpool’s nearest rivals, Everton play their games just across Stanley Park less than one mile away – which makes the two teams the closest neighbours in England.

F is for… Fowler

Robbie Fowler was one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League in the 1990s, and once scored a hat-trick in 4 minutes 33 seconds against Arsenal.

G is for… Gerrard

Alongside Dalglish, Steven Gerrard is probably Liverpool’s best-ever player.

He inspired the team and is the only player to have scored in a FA Cup final, League Cup final, UEFA Cup final and a Champions League. Oh you beauty!

H is for… Hillsborough

The Hillsborough disaster in 1989 sadly killed 96 Liverpool supporters who were at an FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.

I is for… Istanbul

The Miracle of Istanbul – the place where Liverpool won their fifth European Cup in 2005, beating AC Milan on penalties after being 3-0 down at half-time! Never give up!

J is for… Jurgen!

Jurgen Klopp has been Liverpool manager since 2015. Who doesn’t love this man?

K is for… the Kop

The most famous stand in English football, the Kop is where the most passionate fans sing and chant at Anfield.

L is for… Liver bird

The liver bird is a symbol of the city of Liverpool and has always been on Liverpool’s club badge.

There is a song ‘A liver bird upon my chest.’ A liver bird is not real, though.

M is for… Merseyside

Merseyside is famous for football, music, culture and humour. The Beatles were born here.

The River Mersey is a popular destination for visitors.

N is for… Neal

Phil Neal played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s and holds the record for most games played in a row – he didn’t miss a single game for almost seven years!

O is for… Owen

Michael Owen scored two goals to win the FA Cup in 2001 and won the Ballon d’Or (best player in the world).

P is for… Paisley

Bob Paisley was manager of Liverpool for nine years, and won the league title in six of them!

He also led the team to three European Cups in five years!

Q is for… Qatar

Qatar is where Liverpool became officially the BEST team in the world in 2019. The small country will also host the 2022 World Cup.

R is for… Rush

Ian Rush was one of Liverpool’s best ever goalscorers. He once scored four goals in one game against Everton.

In total he scored 346 goals for the Reds. Goal machine!

S is for… Shankly

Bill Shankly is the man who transformed the club when he became manager in 1959, when Liverpool were in the second division.

We won our first FA Cup under Shankly and he made the players wear the all red kit. He’s famous for lots of sayings and has a statue outside the Kop.

T is for… Trophies

Lots of trophies! Liverpool have won more trophies than any other English football team: 18 league titles, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, and one Club World Cup.

U is for… USA

USA is where Liverpool’s current owners are from. The American businessmen bought the club in 2011 and have transformed the Reds on and off the pitch, including making Anfield bigger.

V is for… Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk could be Liverpool’s best-ever defender, even though he only signed for the club in 2018.

He is the most expensive player in Liverpool history, costing £75 million.

W is for… Wembley

Where the Reds won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1978.

Liverpool fans used to call it ‘Anfield South’ they played there so often in Cup finals in the 1970s and 1980s.

X is for… Xabi Alonso

Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso was loved by fans. He scored from inside his own half… twice!

Y is for… You’ll Never Walk Alone

Liverpool’s famous anthem was first sung on the Kop in the 1960s and it remains passionately aired by Reds fans around the world.

Z is for… Zimbabwe

Liverpool’s eccentric goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar was born in Zimbabwe! He made ‘spaghetti legs’ to distract Roma players in the penalty shootout in the 1984 European Cup final.