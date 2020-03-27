LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 9, 2019: Liverpool supporters' banner on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From Anfield to Zimbabwe! The A-Z of Liverpool FC

A feature for young Liverpool supporters to get the A-Z of Liverpool FC.

ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS:

 

A is for… Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 14, 2018: A general view of Anfield from the Spion Kop stand before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The home of Liverpool FC since 1892.

Everton played at Anfield before they had an argument with the landlord over rent.

 

B is for… Barnes

John Barnes, 1989

John Barnes is one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players. A skilful winger who scored one of England’s best ever goals against Brazil.

 

C is for… Carragher

You may know Jamie Carragher now for being on Sky Sports, but he only retired from playing in 2013 – after playing over 700 games and winning every trophy with the club except for the Premier League.

 

D is for… Dalglish

Liverpool and Scotland striker kenny Dalglish waits for the ball. He joined Liverpool from Celtic. (PA Images)

Kenny Dalglish was one of Liverpool’s best-ever players.

He went on to be the manager of the club twice and has a stand at Anfield named after him.

 

E is for… Everton

Aerial view of (right) Anfield Stadium home of Premier League Liverpool Football Club with Stanley Park behind. Stanley Park is the proposed new location for the new build stadium. and (Left) Goodison Park home of Everton Football Club (Picture by: Peter Byrne / PA Archive/Press Association Images)

Liverpool’s nearest rivals, Everton play their games just across Stanley Park less than one mile away – which makes the two teams the closest neighbours in England.

 

F is for… Fowler

Robbie Fowler scoring his second goal against Arsenal at Anfield.

Robbie Fowler was one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League in the 1990s, and once scored a hat-trick in 4 minutes 33 seconds against Arsenal.

 

G is for… Gerrard

CARDIFF, WALES - SATURDAY, MAY 13th, 2006: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring the third goal against West Ham United during the FA Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium. (Pic by Jason Roberts/Propaganda)

Alongside Dalglish, Steven Gerrard is probably Liverpool’s best-ever player.

He inspired the team and is the only player to have scored in a FA Cup final, League Cup final, UEFA Cup final and a Champions League. Oh you beauty!

 

H is for… Hillsborough

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 14, 2019: Flowers and tributes left by supporters at the memorial to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster, the 15th of April marks the 30th anniversary of the disaster, pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Hillsborough disaster in 1989 sadly killed 96 Liverpool supporters who were at an FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.

 

I is for… Istanbul

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard lifts the European Cup after beating AC Milan on penalties during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Miracle of Istanbul – the place where Liverpool won their fifth European Cup in 2005, beating AC Milan on penalties after being 3-0 down at half-time! Never give up!

 

J is for… Jurgen!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, October 9, 2015: Liverpool's new manager Jürgen Klopp during a photo-call at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp has been Liverpool manager since 2015. Who doesn’t love this man?

 

K is for… the Kop

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2020: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The most famous stand in English football, the Kop is where the most passionate fans sing and chant at Anfield.

 

L is for… Liver bird

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 24, 2019: A Liverbird on the Paisley Gates pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The liver bird is a symbol of the city of Liverpool and has always been on Liverpool’s club badge.

There is a song ‘A liver bird upon my chest.’ A liver bird is not real, though.

 

M is for… Merseyside

Picture by: CROFT MALCOLM CROFT / PA Archive/Press Association Images A FERRY MAKES ITS WAY ACROSS THE MERSEY IN LIVERPOOL. BACKGROUND IS THE LIVER BUILDING

Merseyside is famous for football, music, culture and humour. The Beatles were born here.

The River Mersey is a popular destination for visitors.

 

N is for… Neal

Phil Neal, Liverpool - Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport

Phil Neal played for Liverpool in the 1970s and 1980s and holds the record for most games played in a row – he didn’t miss a single game for almost seven years!

 

O is for… Owen

Liverpool's Michael Owen (left) celebrates his second goal during today's FA Cup Final against Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. Picture by: Tom Hevezi / PA Archive/Press Association Images

Michael Owen scored two goals to win the FA Cup in 2001 and won the Ballon d’Or (best player in the world).

 

P is for… Paisley

Bob Paisley, Liverpool, European Cup, 1977 (Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Bob Paisley was manager of Liverpool for nine years, and won the league title in six of them!

He also led the team to three European Cups in five years!

 

Q is for… Qatar

Qatar is where Liverpool became officially the BEST team in the world in 2019. The small country will also host the 2022 World Cup.

 

R is for… Rush

Liverpool's Ian Rush celebrates after putting his team in front against Everton (Picture by: Peter Robinson / EMPICS Sport)

Ian Rush was one of Liverpool’s best ever goalscorers. He once scored four goals in one game against Everton.

In total he scored 346 goals for the Reds. Goal machine!

 

S is for… Shankly

Liverpool's legendary Bill Shankly. Turning towards the Kop end of Anfield, Shankly gets an ovation from the fans who idolised him when Liverpool became League champions.

Bill Shankly is the man who transformed the club when he became manager in 1959, when Liverpool were in the second division.

We won our first FA Cup under Shankly and he made the players wear the all red kit. He’s famous for lots of sayings and has a statue outside the Kop.

 

T is for… Trophies

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 tp win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Lots of trophies! Liverpool have won more trophies than any other English football team: 18 league titles, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, and one Club World Cup.

 

U is for… USA

BERLIN, GERMANY - Saturday, July 29, 2017: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp with club owner John W. Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti before a preseason friendly match celebrating 125 years of football for Liverpool and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Olympic Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

USA is where Liverpool’s current owners are from. The American businessmen bought the club in 2011 and have transformed the Reds on and off the pitch, including making Anfield bigger.

 

V is for… Van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the second goal, his second of the game, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk could be Liverpool’s best-ever defender, even though he only signed for the club in 2018.

He is the most expensive player in Liverpool history, costing £75 million.

 

W is for… Wembley

Kenny Dalglish celebrates with the European Cup. 1978, Club Brugge, Wembley.

Where the Reds won the European Cup (Champions League) in 1978.

Liverpool fans used to call it ‘Anfield South’ they played there so often in Cup finals in the 1970s and 1980s.

 

X is for… Xabi Alonso

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - WEDNESDAY, MAY 25th, 2005: Liverpool's Xabi Alonso celebrates winning European Cup after beating AC Milan on penalties during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso was loved by fans. He scored from inside his own half… twice!

 

Y is for… You’ll Never Walk Alone

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 11, 2018: A view of Liverpool's famous Shankly Gates, featuring "You'll Never Walk Alone" General (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool’s famous anthem was first sung on the Kop in the 1960s and it remains passionately aired by Reds fans around the world.

 

Z is for… Zimbabwe

Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar and Michael Robinson celebrate with the European Cup, 1984. (Picture by Peter Robinson EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool’s eccentric goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar was born in Zimbabwe! He made ‘spaghetti legs’ to distract Roma players in the penalty shootout in the 1984 European Cup final.

