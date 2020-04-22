A report out of Turkey has claimed Loris Karius has parted ways with Besiktas due to a long-standing wage dispute.

Karius is in the final season of his two-year spell with the Turkish outfit and uncertainty had surrounded his next move.

With Liverpool well stocked in the goalkeeping department, a return to Liverpool is unlikely while an extended stint in the Super Lig with Besiktas is now off the table.

The 26-year-old has been an ever-present in recent reports from Turkey with grievances over unpaid wages which then saw a complaint filed with FIFA, Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari confirmed.

“Karius has gone to FIFA over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract,” he said.

“He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played. He wants to leave, and that’s his decision. We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”

But following Torunogullari’s comments, the situation looks to have escalated as Turkish outlet NTV has reported that Karius has “used the right to terminate his contract.”

It is said that the German applied to FIFA for reimbursement of €1.6 million (£1.4m) of missing wages and had rejected “the payment plan Besiktas presented to him.”

The Evening Standard‘s David Lynch stated that “Liverpool would be willing to make up any shortfall in Karius’ wages” should he make an early return but whether the club would “have course to pursue legal action against Besiktas over the breach of loan conditions” remains to be seen.

It appears a bitter end to a turbulent spell in Turkey for Karius, where he made 67 appearances and kept just 14 clean sheets following his arrival in 2018.

Liverpool’s former No. 1 had previously indicated his intention to make a switch at the conclusion of his loan deal and there will now be hopes that Liverpool can agree a permanent switch in the summer so he can continue to rebuild his career elsewhere.